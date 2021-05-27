Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Keene, NH

Parking concerns front and center in Keene 'parklet' discussion

By Mia Summerson Sentinel Staff
Keene Sentinel
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParking availability was a major concern Wednesday when a Keene City Council committee considered a downtown restaurant’s request to use on-street parking spaces for additional outdoor seating. Machina Kitchen and ArtBar, just off Central Square, has proposed using three parallel-parking spaces in front of its building to construct what is...

www.sentinelsource.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Keene, NH
Keene, NH
Lifestyle
Keene, NH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Street Parking#Parking Space#Public Spaces#Parallel Parking#Community Building#City Streets#Keene City Council#Artbar#The Pld Committee#Covid#Pour House#Parking Downtown#Parking Issues#On Street Parking Spaces#Parking Availability#Building Parklets#Green Spaces#Downtown Buildings#Property Downtown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Keene, NHKeene Sentinel

Keene committee recommends moving ahead with rail trail project

A City Council committee is recommending that the council move forward with plans to fund and hire a consultant to oversee construction of the third phase of the Cheshire Rail Trail project. The council’s Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee on Thursday voted to recommend that the council approve two monetary...
Keene, NHKeene Sentinel

City considers another land taking in Winchester Street project

The City of Keene is considering another eminent domain proceeding related to the Winchester Street reconstruction project. Months after approving the acquisition of portions of two properties near the intersection of Winchester Street and Key Road by eminent domain, the city will now weigh whether to use a similar process to gain access to a portion of the Riverside Plaza property across the street. City Engineer Don Lussier said the city needs access to about 252 square feet of the property for the purpose of constructing a roundabout and sidewalks at the intersection.
Peterborough, NHtelecompetitor.com

Consolidated to Bring Gigabit to More New Hampshire Towns

Consolidated Communications said will be building fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) networks capable of supporting gigabit speeds in Greenfield, Jaffrey, Marlow, Roxbury and Peterborough, New Hampshire, as residents of those communities recently approved the construction. Public/private partnerships typically arise in communities where broadband buildout costs are so high that service providers cannot build...
EconomyKeene Sentinel

NH chambers of commerce feel financial squeeze, alter operations

After a year of helping businesses power through the pandemic, chamber of commerce executives statewide are examining how their role is changing. Chamber leaders have been battle tested in the past 12 months and faced the same challenges as their members — reduced revenue and cutting staff. Except for one thing: Chambers did not have access to the same federal and state relief funds until recently. While many businesses and nonprofits received forgivable loans, disaster relief and grants, chambers initially only received government contracts for support. It wasn’t until last fall that a second round of PPP loans changed the rules for nonprofits, making chambers eligible for aid.
Keene, NHKeene Sentinel

Last week in The Sentinel

A City Council committee is looking at whether to remove the outdoor masking requirement that’s part of Keene’s mask mandate. People are currently required to wear masks outdoors in places where business is conducted. Newly relaxed state guidelines on COVID-19 could bring some changes to Monadnock Region businesses. Many business...
amlu.com

Shoreland Overlook Residence in New Hampshire by Murdough Design Architects

Shoreland Overlook Residence, Center Harbor, New Hampshire. Murdough Design Architects. “Home for a couple, but also a retreat for their extensive network of family, friends, and professional colleagues to share and enjoy the idyllic lakeside setting. Accommodating 16+ guests for family and corporate retreats, musical performances, poetry readings, parties, dinners, and other gatherings, the project is comprised of the main house, guest house, an art studio, two offices, a gym, and other amenities.
Londonderry, NHThe Derry News

Two area landmarks named to state's history list

The New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources announced that the State Historical Resources Council has added six properties to the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places. And that includes two historic landmarks in this area. Londonderry's Morrison House made the newest list, now home to the community's Historical Society's...
Keene, NHKeene Sentinel

Hah! I was right about energy sites, by Fred Ward

I smiled when I saw the front-page article on the “Worries” about wind and solar “gobbling up” forests and farms (May 7). It reminded me of something I had read earlier in the Sentinel. What was it? Oh yeah! My letter of April 16. In that letter, I asked where...
Keene, NHPosted by
Keene Times

Keene calendar: Coming events

1. Free Kids Pathfinder /Adventure club (similar to Scouting); 2. Introduction to Network Care; 3. Who's Afraid of Hot?; 4. Later Pregnancy: Keeping Your Body Strong & Healthy; 5. Using Movement to Birth with Confidence;
Keene, NHKeene Sentinel

The New Leaf Gallery moving to Roxbury Street in Keene

The New Leaf Gallery, which opened last year in downtown Keene, is relocating to 11 Roxbury St. in a move that gallery director Taryn Fisher says will improve its visibility. Fisher and Lyme artist Matt Brown opened the gallery in a small, second-story room at 31 Central Square last November, intending to run the business — which sells original prints, many of them by local artists — mainly online. The idea was to pay as little as possible in upkeep costs while still retaining a presence in Keene, Fisher told The Sentinel previously.
Brattleboro, VTKeene Sentinel

Brattleboro taqueria opens new location, eyes move to Keene

BRATTLEBORO — The popular food truck Tito’s Taqueria has opened a new restaurant, not far from its previous location on Putney Road, as owner Tito Garza also considers expanding the business to Keene. The new brick-and-mortar eatery in the Hannaford Supermarket plaza opened May 5, replacing the taqueria’s truck in...
Keene, NHPosted by
Keene Times

Check out these Keene homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: There is plenty of room in this four bedroom, 2-1/2 bath home. Classic hardwood flooring. Close to schools, corner store, hardware store and major shopping. Recently renovated kitchen, new windows and washer/dryer hookups. Two driveways, dry cellar.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Terry Clark, Keene at 603-352-5433</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Desirable West Keene property, convenient to schools, parks, hospital, recreation and more. Updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath, split level with a fully finished basement for extra living space. Newer vinyl siding and replacement windows. Quiet street and property borders woods for added privacy. Well maintained home and a must see! Showings start at open house on Saturday, February 20th from 11-1pm.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jamie Watson, Keene at 603-352-5433</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQmV0dGVyJTIwSG9tZXMlMjBhbmQlMjBHYXJkZW5zLVRoZSUyME1hc2llbGxvJTIwR3JvdXAuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUFTSUVMTE9HUk9VUC0xNDQ1Mzk0NzUlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> This bright open 2 story home has an enjoyable screened porch/sunroom with a skylight and access to the semiprivate landscaped yard. There is a patio area, storage shed and storage under the screened porch. The newer windows and furnace make this an economical home to heat. The easy to work in kitchen opens into the dining room for an open concept feel and flexibility. Looking out the kitchen window you are offered a pleasant view of the backyard. The spacious living room has a gas fireplace and wood type flooring. It leads to the cathedral ceiling/ screen porch/ sun room complete with a skylight. This master bedroom will accommodate your king size bed, many bureaus and perhaps a desk area. The bathrooms both have granite countertops. Many rooms have wooden plantation shutters. The lower level has a partially finished room and access to the garage. If you like to get into the soil you will have fun working in the established gardens! This friendly neighborhood has a heated clubhouse, an outdoor swimming pool and 2 playing fields. The association fee is $50 a month. House showings begin on Saturday March 27th. Open House 11:30am to 1:30pm.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Susan Doyle, Keene at 603-352-5433</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Its all about location! Situated on a .24 acre landscaped corner lot this 4 bedroom cape offers so much! West Keene established neighborhood within walking distance to YMCA, Keene High School, rail trails, Alumni Field and a short commute to downtown. Quick access to Route 9. Easy maintenance inside and out. Extra long attached garage. Vinyl sided and roof only 5 years old. Full dry basement with office.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Laurie Mullett, Keene at 603-352-5433</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Keene, NHKeene Sentinel

Shelter rehab projects need more money, as costs skyrocket

Southwestern Community Services is requesting help from the city of Keene to secure more funding to rehabilitate two of its shelters, due to inflated construction costs stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. The nonprofit agency received a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) last year for a project that includes rehabilitating its...
Jaffrey, NHKeene Sentinel

In merger, Starrett joins Jaffrey real estate firm

JAFFREY — Candice Starrett has merged her Rindge real estate company with Tieger Realty Co., the Jaffrey firm announced in a news release earlier this month. Starrett, who owned Candice Starrett Real Estate, joined Tieger Realty on April 30, according to the release. A Rindge resident since 1970, she has sold real estate in the Monadnock Region for more than 35 years and has been named business leader of the year by the Rindge Chamber of Commerce, according to a profile on her former business' website.
Keene, NHKeene Sentinel

Savings Bank of Walpole expanding with new Keene office

Savings Bank of Walpole is adding an administrative office in Keene in a move the bank says will create 10 new jobs, it announced Wednesday. The bank, which has branches in Keene and Walpole, expects to open the new space on Kit Street — adjacent to Filtrine Manufacturing's headquarters — in mid-June, the bank said in a news release.