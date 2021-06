Sheriff Tim Soignet advised that after months of investigation, Travis Mart Jr was arrested in Tacoma, Washington by the United States Marshall Services. Travis Mart Jr. was extradited back to Terrebonne Parish on Friday May 7, 2021 where he was booked for Holding for Other Agency, three counts Failure to Appear, Attempted Second Degree Murder, Racketeering activity, Criminal Street Gangs activity. Travis Mart Jr currently has no bond.