A detail from "Hope" a painting by Margie Larson. The VINE Community Center member used a combination of oil paint and cold wax to create the work that's on display in a group show at the community center. Courtesy VINE

VINE Adult Community Center — Membership show through Friday at 421 E. Hickory St, Mankato; open during center hours.

The 410 Project — “The Distance Between Us” drawings and collages by Russ White through Sunday at 523 S. Front St. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Four Pillars Gallery, New Ulm — Photographs by Dana Rose, of Alford, Iowa, through June 11 at Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota, New Ulm. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Arts Center of Saint Peter — Recent works by Bryan Holland through Saturday at 315 S. Minnesota Ave. Hours: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.

Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — Paintings by Mary Ann (Morness) Jensen through June 30 and works by the late Marian Anderson through mid-September at 424 Warren St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, by appointment only; call 345-5566.

Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.