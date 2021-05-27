Scattered showers and storms move into the Mid-South overnight
- An approaching cold front will bring scattered showers and storms overnight into early tomorrow
- The northwest portion of the FOX13 viewing area is under a 2/5 risk this evening for the possibility of strong thunderstorms
- Temperatures will be cooling down Friday into Saturday before slowly rebounding as the front passes
- Conditions will begin to improve for your Friday evening plans as the rain moves out and north winds bring drier, more comfortable air into the region
- Saturday will be MUCH cooler than normal with sunshine and a high of 70° (normal would have been 85°)
- Your Memorial Day weekend will be perfect for outdoor events: sunny with mild highs in the 70′s and low 80′s
- Shower chances hold off until the middle of next week