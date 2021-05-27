Cancel
Environment

Scattered showers and storms move into the Mid-South overnight

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 23 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AKjpZ_0aD7g8Iv00
  • An approaching cold front will bring scattered showers and storms overnight into early tomorrow
  • The northwest portion of the FOX13 viewing area is under a 2/5 risk this evening for the possibility of strong thunderstorms
  • Temperatures will be cooling down Friday into Saturday before slowly rebounding as the front passes
  • Conditions will begin to improve for your Friday evening plans as the rain moves out and north winds bring drier, more comfortable air into the region
  • Saturday will be MUCH cooler than normal with sunshine and a high of 70° (normal would have been 85°)
  • Your Memorial Day weekend will be perfect for outdoor events: sunny with mild highs in the 70′s and low 80′s
  • Shower chances hold off until the middle of next week
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
#Cooling Down#Memorial Day Weekend#Drier#Mid South#Thunderstorms
