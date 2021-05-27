Cancel
UPDATE 1-Norway, Germany leaders open direct power link

By Nora Buli
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

(Adds quotes, detail)

OSLO, May 27 (Reuters) - Germany and Norway on Thursday officially opened NordLink, the first direct power cable between the two countries, which will provide Europe’s largest economy with renewable energy at a time when it is phasing out coal power.

Norway’s electricity production is dominated by large water reservoirs offering a controllable source of renewable energy production, allowing the new cable to complement Germany’s greater share of intermittent wind and solar power generation.

“It will contribute to a more efficient use of power resources and lay the foundations for further investments in renewable production,” Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg said in a speech.

“It will also contribute to our joint efforts in lowering emissions. As Germany is phasing out coal power, NordLink will ease the transition from fossil to renewable power production.”

The 1.8 billion euro ($2.21 billion) cable is owned by grid companies Statnett and Tennet as well as German state-owned bank KfW and has been in commercial operation since the end of March, following a four-month trial period.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attended the opening ceremony via videolink. (Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

