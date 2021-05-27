Cowboys news: Three Cowboys who should feel the most pressure in 2021
There's some clear pressure on the veteran Cowboys linebackers this season. Just like Vander Esch, Smith's job was made much harder by the poor play up front, but it still doesn't excuse Smith's poor run fits and the fact that he's a significant liability in man coverage. Smith's run fits were inconsistent at best last year, which was exacerbated by his struggles taking on and playing through blocks. Smith also struggled a lot when isolated in man coverage last season, as he just doesn't have the athletic traits to play tight coverage against tight ends or running backs, especially if they run an option or breaking route.