Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cowboys news: Three Cowboys who should feel the most pressure in 2021

By Blogging The Boys
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s some clear pressure on the veteran Cowboys linebackers this season. Just like Vander Esch, Smith’s job was made much harder by the poor play up front, but it still doesn’t excuse Smith’s poor run fits and the fact that he’s a significant liability in man coverage. Smith’s run fits were inconsistent at best last year, which was exacerbated by his struggles taking on and playing through blocks. Smith also struggled a lot when isolated in man coverage last season, as he just doesn’t have the athletic traits to play tight coverage against tight ends or running backs, especially if they run an option or breaking route.

www.chatsports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Running Backs#Tight Ends#Three Cowboys#Tight Coverage#Man Coverage#Veteran#Blocks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Three different Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster projections

The Cowboys are barely done with the rookie minicamp, and already we have the first roster projections for the 2021 Cowboys. And we’re going to compare three of those projections today. One from Jon Machota of The Athletic, another from John Owning of the Dallas Morning News, and a final one from David Howman from BTB.
NFLchatsports.com

The key defensive player added by the Cowboys that most aren’t thinking about

The offseason was a defense intensive one for the Dallas Cowboys. While offense will depend on the health of Dak Prescott and the offensive line players who were all on IR at the end of last season, the dismal performance in trying to stop the other teams in 2020 became a major concern. The team quickly ended Mike Nolan’s time and hired Dan Quinn to right this ship. Understanding that it was not just X’s and O’s that led to the issues, the front office went hard at bringing in new blood for him to coach, both in free agency and the draft.
NFLchatsports.com

Dak Prescott expected to be ready for Cowboys camp, will “do most things” during OTAs

We may obsess over the Dallas Cowboys trying to fix their defense. The rookies are practicing already and we have to remind ourselves not to read too much into Nahshon Wright and Jabril Cox snagging some interceptions in carefully controlled work. OTAs and the minicamp are next. While access is so limited, we still will comb the internet for every scrap of news about what is happening.
NFLNFL

All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Projecting next big NFL contracts

Which players are in line to earn big-money contracts in the near future? Anthony Holzman-Escareno takes a look into his crystal ball to project the All-Paid Team of Tomorrow, listing the top candidate to become the next player to push for the rank of highest paid at each position, along with other players who are on the big-money radar (note that contract information is sourced from Over The Cap and/or Spotrac):
NFLprofootballrumors.com

DB Notes: Hughes, Surtain, Bears, Cowboys

The Vikings punted on Mike Hughes‘ contract year, sending the former first-round cornerback to the Chiefs in a pick-swap trade involving late-round selections. They felt comfortable doing so because of their additions at the position this offseason. “Mike is a terrific kid; he’s been injured an awful lot,” Mike Zimmer...
NFLphillyvoice.com

Preseason All-NFC East team: Offense edition

At this point in the offseason, NFL rosters are pretty much set, at least in terms of players expected to make any kind of reasonable impact. And so, let's take a look at the NFC East, and determine who has the best players at each position. Quarterback: Dak Prescott, Cowboys.
NFLUSA Today

Cowboys quest to solve DL differs from Washington's approach, but will it work?

The Dallas Cowboys needed a lot of work to rebuild their defense this offseason; that was clear after they fielded one of the worst units in team history last year. All three levels needed a boost in talent and the Cowboys went out and added several veterans, as well as most of their draft capital on defense. In a weird twist, it’s highly unlikely all the talent added will make the team come September.
NFLUCSD Guardian

Post-Draft Keys to Success for Each NFC Team

With the NFL Draft in the books and a long wait ahead for the next season, we’re taking a look at the most important areas for each team to focus on to improve their chances. Last week, we covered the AFC, and this week, the NFC. DALLAS COWBOYS: Adequate rushing...
NFLMarietta Daily Journal

Jason Mack: Julio Jones to the Cowboys makes more sense than most think

May 24—Playing the contrarian is a role I've adored since I was a child driving my mother crazy by debating the opposite side of her stance on an issue just for fun. She always said that would make me a good lawyer. Today I want to use that mentality to make the case for why the Cowboys should explore a trade for Falcons receiver Julio Jones.
NFLTampa Bay News Wire

Tampa Bay Buccaneers To Play NFL Kickoff Game

The next season of the NFL is several months away, and nobody knows what thrills and spills it will involve when it arrives. We do already know that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will make a little bit of history, though. For the first time in the history of the franchise, the Bucs will take part in the NFL Kickoff Game when they welcome the Dallas Cowboys to Florida on Thursday, September 9th.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cowboys fans will love who’s presenting Drew Pearson into the Hall-of-Fame

Dallas Cowboys legend Doug Pearson has confirmed that Roger Staubach will be the one to present him into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Come early August, life will officially change in a big way for Dallas Cowboys hero Drew Pearson. That’s because the former superstar is all set to head to Canton and be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
NFLDallas News

Film room: 3 new Cowboys additions who will make the biggest impact in 2021

The Dallas Cowboys had a busy offseason acquiring talent through free agency and the NFL draft, adding depth on the offensive side of the ball while retooling the defense in accordance to new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn’s scheme. Through the volume of activity, there’s hope that a few of those...
NFLNBC Sports

Cowboys cut William Sweet

The Cowboys waived offensive tackle William Sweet on Tuesday. Sweet has never played a regular-season game. He went undrafted out of North Carolina in 2019, signing a free agent deal with the Cardinals. Arizona waived him out of the preseason. He re-signed with the Cardinals in 2020 but again failed...
NFLPosted by
The Game Haus

3 games to Look out for During the Eagles Season

Late Wednesday evening, the Eagles schedule was released. Fans everywhere found out what lies ahead for Philadelphia in the upcoming season. The Eagles seem to have a pretty tough schedule going into the 2021 season. They will face a few elite teams that made noise last year during the season and will continue to make noise during the upcoming season. This article will give NFL fans three games to look out for during the Eagles season.