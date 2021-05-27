Cowboys news: Three Cowboys who should feel the most pressure in 2021

The offseason was a defense intensive one for the Dallas Cowboys. While offense will depend on the health of Dak Prescott and the offensive line players who were all on IR at the end of last season, the dismal performance in trying to stop the other teams in 2020 became a major concern. The team quickly ended Mike Nolan’s time and hired Dan Quinn to right this ship. Understanding that it was not just X’s and O’s that led to the issues, the front office went hard at bringing in new blood for him to coach, both in free agency and the draft.