'School of Rock' actor killed in bike crash
Kevin Clark, an actor who stared alongside Jack Black in the 2003 movie, 'School of Rock,' was killed in a bike crash Wednesday, according to Variety. Clark was riding his bicycle early Wednesday morning in a Chicago neighborhood when a woman driving a Hyundai Sonata hit him around 1:20 a.m., according to local police. Clark was rushed to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 2:04 a.m., the Cook County medical examiner’s office and the Chicago Fire Department told the Sun-Times.www.wbrz.com