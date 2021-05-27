Cancel
'School of Rock' actor killed in bike crash

By WBRZ Staff
Cover picture for the articleKevin Clark, an actor who stared alongside Jack Black in the 2003 movie, 'School of Rock,' was killed in a bike crash Wednesday, according to Variety. Clark was riding his bicycle early Wednesday morning in a Chicago neighborhood when a woman driving a Hyundai Sonata hit him around 1:20 a.m., according to local police. Clark was rushed to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 2:04 a.m., the Cook County medical examiner’s office and the Chicago Fire Department told the Sun-Times.

Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Two Injured In Crash On Lake Shore Drive Near 31st Street

CHICAGO (CBS) — All southbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive have reopened near 31st Street, after two people were injured in a rollover crash Monday afternoon. Chicago Fire Department officials said one victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center and another was taken to Stroger Hospital after the crash in the southbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive at 31st Street.
New York City, NYPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Cat Jumps From Fire, Escaping Out Five-Story Window

Who says black cats aren't lucky? One cat jumps from the window of a burning building and sticks the landing. With such heavy topics in the news lately, from the coronavirus pandemic to the airstrikes between Israel and Hamas, a brave black cat jumps into the spotlight to bring a little hope into everyone's day.
Chicago, ILChicago Sun-Times

Motorcyclist dies in Fulton River District crash

A man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash Friday in the Fulton River District. A 38-year-old man was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee about 9 p.m. in the 900 block of West Grand Avenue when he crossed the center line and collided with a man driving a 2007 Suzuki, Chicago police said.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Girl, 15, shot in Washington Park

A 15-year-old girl was shot Monday in Washington Park on the South Side. Authorities responded to the shooting about 3:25 p.m. in the 6100 block of South King Drive, according to Chicago fire officials. The girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was “stable but serious,” officials said.
Chicago, ILwindycityevents.com

Man killed in East Garfield Park shooting

A man was shot dead May 17, 2021, in the 300 block of North California Avenue. | Sun-Times file. The 42-year-old was outside about 3:05 p.m. in the 300 block of North California Avenue when someone fired shots at him from a vehicle, Chicago police said. A man was fatally...
Freeport, ILWIFR

Freeport man injured after gang-related shooting near S. Chicago Avenue

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A Freeport man was injured after a shooting in the city Sunday night. On May 16 at approximately 9:18 p.m., Freeport police officers were sent to the area of S. Chicago Avenue and Iroquois Street for a shots fired call. During the investigation, officers learned that a 22-year-old man had been taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to Freeport police.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Man, 57, accused of leaving hoax pipe bomb at Bryn Mawr Red Line, drawing massive police response

Prosecutors said a 57-year-old bartender and graphic artist with no criminal record left a phony pipe bomb at a bus stop next to the Bryn Mawr Red Line station earlier this month, prompting a brief halt to train service and a response by the bomb unit. James Clark, who faces a single felony charge of terrorism/false report, went before a Cook County judge on Sunday during a bail hearing ...
Cook County, ILblockclubchicago.org

11-Year-Old Accused With Two Others Of Carjacking Man In Uptown, Authorities Say

UPTOWN — An 11-year-old boy is one of three people accused of carjacking a man in Uptown Saturday afternoon, police and prosecutors said. The 11-year-old is facing felony charges in juvenile court following the weekend attack in the 600 block of West Buena Avenue. John Daniels, 19, of the 6800 block of South Dorchester Avenue, was also charged and ordered held without bail in Cook County court Monday.