How Choosing Magento Commerce Cloud Can Lower Your TCO

The global cloud security software market was valued at US$ 7.57 Bn in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 20.55% over the forecast period. Industries are increasingly adopting hybrid IT Infrastructure which comprises of both on-premise as well as cloud applications. This is mainly due to its high agility, flexibility and reduced hardware requirements. Hybrid IT architecture results in frequent data exchange between cloud and on-premise servers, which in turn is creating high demand for security software tools to mitigate any risks of data breach.