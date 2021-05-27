Hate Israel, But Don’t be Stupid About It
Being anti-Israel doesn’t have to mean you are stupid. But, it does mean, for fairness’ sake, that you’ve evaluated the true situation and decided to be against the Jewish state. As there are no perfect countries in this world, Israel is not perfect either. Clearly, if you are against democracy, Israel should be among the top countries in the world to hate. And, if you are against medical advancements, solar energy, cellular communication or sunshine, Israel would be a country to hate.www.jewishpress.com