GENEVA (AP) — UEFA has opened disciplinary cases against Super League rebels Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus that could lead to bans from the Champions League. UEFA says proceedings are now active for “a potential violation of UEFA’s legal framework.” The European soccer body’s statutes include a section on “prohibited groupings” of clubs or leagues forming without UEFA’s permission or outside its control. The three clubs now being prosecuted by UEFA are the remaining holdouts among 12 founders of the failed Super League project. The other nine clubs renounced the project this month and reached financial settlements with UEFA.