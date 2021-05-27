Cancel
Barry Callebaut's cocoa brand Van Houten unveils Ruby chocolate drink powder

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleVan Houten, founded nearly 200 years ago and owned by the Barry Callebaut Group since 1998, is the first to introduce Ruby chocolate in a powdered format. In 2017, Barry Callebaut revealed the fourth type of chocolate, Ruby, with its novel taste experience described as a tension between berry-fruitiness and luscious smoothness. Since its launch, Ruby has been developed into various formats, including KitKat and Magnum concepts.

