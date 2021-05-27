Barry Callebaut’s cocoa brand Van Houten unveils Ruby chocolate drink powder
Van Houten, founded nearly 200 years ago and owned by the Barry Callebaut Group since 1998, is the first to introduce Ruby chocolate in a powdered format. In 2017, Barry Callebaut revealed the fourth type of chocolate, Ruby, with its novel taste experience described as a tension between berry-fruitiness and luscious smoothness. Since its launch, Ruby has been developed into various formats, including KitKat and Magnum concepts.www.foodingredientsfirst.com