Hummingbirds are favorite summer garden visitors, and this easy homemade hummingbird food recipe will keep them coming to your feeder all season long. We recently moved from the city to the country, and one of my favorite things about our new home is the yard. Some yard discoveries (like the ticks) I could really do without, but others (like the butterfly-magnet milkweed growing along the driveway) have been a delight. Hoping to add hummingbirds to our list of animal visitors, I recently picked up a hummingbird feeder from our local hardware store and set about learning how to make homemade hummingbird food to fill it.