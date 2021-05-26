Mountain bikes vs. BMX bikes: Which is better?

Little Rock’s first pro-built urban mountain bike park opens to the public Thursday. The new trails are in River Mountain Park, just west of I-430, above the Little Maumelle River Boat Launch and the Little Rock side of the Two Rivers Park Bridge. Green-, blue- and black-rated downhill flow trails snake across the north side of River Mountain, taking advantage of 300 feet of elevation change. Mike Rogan, trail foreman for Rock Solid Trail Contracting, which built the trails, likened the downhills to dirt roller coasters. Advanced riders will be able to do a quick climb up the north side of the mountain. For those who want a more gradual ascent, a green trail will take riders up the mountain and along the south side of the mountain to cross country blue and green trails that lead back to the downhill trails.