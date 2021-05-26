Mountain bikes vs. BMX bikes: Which is better?

A full-on professional specialist MTB made for competition at the highest level can cost in excess of $11 000. At the bottom end of the market, a steel-framed hardtail product can be found for $500 – but it’s likely to tip the scales at 40 pounds. In between these two extremes, there’s a whole world of MTB models to explore – and that’s what we’ve done, using two main criteria to compile a list of ten cycles: All of them have full suspension, and cost less than $4000. This is not a “ten best” list, but an informal international survey of affordable 2021 models. Several high quality component brands keep turning up repeatedly – RockShox, Shimano, SRAM and Maxxis. But there seems to be plenty of suspension systems. These bikes are well put together and offer good value combined with high performance. So let’s count them, from a lower price point up to the cut-off at $4000.