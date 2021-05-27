Razer Announces New BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed 65% Keyboard
Razer has just announced their new BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed keyboard, a 65% wireless keyboard with full-height keys, arrow and navigation keysets for maximum usability, and Razer HyperSpeed Wireless. The BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed is the ideal gaming and all-around use keyboard for both clutter-free and restricted space setups, thanks to its flexibility and addition of fast HyperSpeed Wireless for seamless, low-latency wireless networking in a compact form factor.pokde.net