Lodge review: Can cast iron improve your cooking?

Cook your food using advanced heat retention with the ANAORI kakugama collection all-in-one cooking tool. This home and commercial kitchen collection uses carbon graphite to emit 5 times the infrared of cast iron. That means this multicooker can get quite hot. In fact, it’s compatible with all heating sources, including induction heat, gas, and the oven. What’s more, this collection consists of 2 sizes: 3.4 L and 5.1 L. Moreover, you can grill, poach, simmer, steam, and fry with this all-in-one cooking tool. What’s more, the Dual Purpose Lid preserves umami flavor, and you can use it as a grill pan. Also, the Hinoki Cypress inner lid stabilizes moisture and is a feature of the Japanese countryside. Finally, this cooking gadget‘s minimalist cube design draws its inspiration from tea ceremony architecture. So this is a gadget that’s both practical and aesthetically pleasing.