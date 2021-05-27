Ishq Par Zor Nahin, 27th May 2021, Written Update, Ishqi truth revealed not marrying To Mayank!
Today’s episode of “Ishq Par Zor Nahin” will start with Dadi as she thinks that how she filled hatred inside Ahaan for his mother. Savitri overhears everything and says she has to go from here as her kids think that her mother left them for money. She recalls the past and gets emotional. Ishqi enters the room and finds Suman and Maasi there. Maasi says to her that she must be feeling tired as she is doing so much. Ishqi tells that she went to Sonu to talk to her about something.getindianews.com