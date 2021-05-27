Cancel
Ishq Par Zor Nahin, 27th May 2021, Written Update, Ishqi truth revealed not marrying To Mayank!

Cover picture for the articleToday’s episode of “Ishq Par Zor Nahin” will start with Dadi as she thinks that how she filled hatred inside Ahaan for his mother. Savitri overhears everything and says she has to go from here as her kids think that her mother left them for money. She recalls the past and gets emotional. Ishqi enters the room and finds Suman and Maasi there. Maasi says to her that she must be feeling tired as she is doing so much. Ishqi tells that she went to Sonu to talk to her about something.

IMMJ2: Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 15th June 2021 Written Episode Update: Riddhima Is Perplexed!

Today’s episode starts with Vansh as he asks Ridhima that why called Thappa. Riddhima replies that she wanted to prepare fake documents for her. He asks why? She says that he is the one who said to her that he doesn’t want to see his face. She says then she decides to go far from him. Vansh says to her that she can’t be left him. He says that he can find her from anywhere. He asks how can she leave him. Ridhima gets emotional while Vansh gets very angry. Suddenly, a party hampers showers on them, and a recorder starts in which Riddhima says I Love You Vansh.
#SAAKK: Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 16th June 2021 full episode written update, Shaurya Wants To Marry Anokhi Again!

Today’s episode begins with Shaurya as he is about to leave but Ramesh stops him and asks if he can essays him as Papa Ji. He nods yes. The family member gets happy. He captures photos with them. He is about to go but Rama stops her saying how can they let their son-in-law empty hands. She handovers him Shagun but he refuses then takes it after insisting. She asks him about the preparation. He says that she just needs to join the function and asks her not to worry about anything. He tells her to hide all this from Anokhi.
Bigg Boss Kannada 8 23 June 2021 full episode written update: Ready For Second Innings!

The most controversial reality show “Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8” is again in the limelight of the news which is grabbing the attention of the viewers. The admirers were super excited after watching the Big Boss Kannada season 8 but due to the uprise of the second wave of Wuhanvirus, the reality show was stopped in the middle of it. The reality show is back with new energy for its fans and the name is also interesting as it called “Bigg Boss second innings”. This show is telecasting today on Wednesday, 23rd June 2021.