On Saturday, May 29 at 2 p.m., Aging In Montclair will present “Life after the COVID Pandemic – Reintegrating into the Community” as one of its monthly Saturday Socials. The presenters will be Lynda Hollander and Genaya Palmer, counselors with the NJ Hope and Healing Crisis Counseling Program at the Mental Health Association of Essex and Morris Counties. The presenters will offer an interactive discussion around four issues related to recovery and resilience as we emerge from the pandemic — “What is important to you?” “What are your fears about reintegration?” “How will you manage your stress level?” “What can you do for self-care?”