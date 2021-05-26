The best dog car seat of 2021

If your toddler wants to sit in a “big kid chair” during meals, the best toddler booster seats for eating are the perfect step up from a high chair. These seats strap directly onto a regular dining chair and give your kiddo a literal boost so they can sit high enough to enjoy a meal at the family table. The best boosters for toddlers have straps or harnesses that prevent your child from falling out and they’re easy to clean — since, real talk, your child will likely be making plenty of messes while eating. Some are made entirely from plastic or foam, which you can literally just wipe down. Others have comfortable padding with removable, machine-washable fabric covers. Before choosing a new booster seat, double check the seat’s age and weight limits to ensure it’s appropriate for your child, and know that it's not recommended that your child use a booster seat before they can sit up unassisted.