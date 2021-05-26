Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

How to keep dogs cool in the summer

By Kellie Speed
Hartford Courant
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the temperatures start to soar each summer, one of the biggest challenges with having a dog is ensuring your four-legged friend stays cool. In addition to having plenty of cold water readily available, there are other ways to ensure your canine companion’s temperature stays low to avoid overheating. From...

www.courant.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Your Dog#Exercise#Hot Dog#Cool Water#Summer Heat#Summer Vacation#Amazon Our#Petco#French Bulldogs#Bestreviews#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Best Cooling Dog#Cool Comfort#Larger Dogs#Aggressive Chewing Dogs#Elevated Dog Beds#Best Swimming Pools#Foldable Swimming Pools#Heat Exhaustion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Pets
News Break
Amazon
Related
Electronicsfairfieldcitizenonline.com

Cool Down This Summer with This Portable, Quiet Air Conditioner

Summer is almost here and whether you're continuing to work from home or you plan to head back to the office, you're going to need a way to stay cool. Of course, just cranking up the central air or relying on a bunch of fans aren't really the best solutions for your budget or for your actual comfort. Rather than install a window air conditioner or drive up your energy bill, consider investing in the TOSOT Portable Air Conditioner.
Petssantaclaritamagazine.com

Heat Stroke Keep Your Pets Cool and Safe

We see cases of heat stress and heat stroke every year. Every pet is at risk for developing heat stroke, but those at increased risk include pediatric, geriatric, and obese pets, dark colored or long-haired pets, and brachycephalic breeds (like Pugs, Boxers, and Bulldogs). Pets are obviously more prone to heat stroke on the very hottest days of summer but are also at higher risk in the early summer before they have had time to acclimatize to the heat. Pets that are experiencing heat stress often have been outside in high temperatures for too long without access to shade or cool fresh water, have been vigorously exercised, or have been in a car for any length of time. It is very important to realize how hot the interior of a vehicle can get and how quickly. It is never safe to leave a pet in a parked car. Even with the windows down, in 75-degree weather the inside of a car can reach 100° F in 10 short minutes!
Petschartattack.com

How to Choose the Best Dog Bed for Big Dogs?

Dogs are very loyal, friendly and affectionate towards their owner, they are cooperative and affectionate towards their owners and families. When they are so protective and loving towards us, as their owners, we need to also be sensible and caring towards them. When we talk about dogs, we know that they are great companions and the bigger breeds are certainly the best as our friends! So we need to ensure at our best to take care of their needs and for giant dog breeds, comfortable extra-large dog beds are very important. Big dog breeds are very active and they like to keep themselves engrossed in different activities. So by the end of the day, our dogs need a good night sleep.
Colorado StatePosted by
Power 102.9 NoCo

How to Keep Your Dogs Safe from Dognappers in Colorado

Just like so many people, my dogs are part of my family. My furry family members are everything to me and while Savannah and I rescued Koda and Gypsy, we truly are the lucky ones. But there is one story that has stuck with me since last year and it had to do with a couple who had their dog stolen from them at gunpoint in Colorado. Obviously, a very traumatic experience but there are a few things you can do to keep your pets safe.
PetsTampa Bay News Wire

How To Care for an Aging Dog

As dogs get older, much like humans, their bodies start to change. With an older body, your canine friend may no longer be able to go on long neighborhood walks or play fetch at the park. However, even as your dog ages, they still deserve to live a high-quality life. Read more about how to care for an aging dog.
Petsbitchute.com

The Dogs Cool Gadgets

As much as you love your dog, you have to admit that having them tag along your trips can be difficult. They can possibly make a mess in your car, they may feel uncomfortable in the new environment or you worry that they may go off to the sunset in a foreign land and never come back. One way or another, you just know that one or more things would go wrong. So you need to be ready with dog supplies online and dog travel tips.
Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

Keeping your dog safe at the park

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — If you're looking to get out and enjoy this warm weather, the dog park might be the perfect thing to get some fresh air for you and your dog. Dr. Audrey Barker, owner of Evergreen Veterinary Care, joins the morning show to talk about what you can do to keep your dog safe while you're there.
Bemidji, MNWorthington Daily Globe

Tips to keep your dog healthy and safe outdoors this summer

BEMIDJI, Minn. -- As lengthier days tempt us with sunny skies and warm temperatures, the urge to get out and stretch our legs is upon us, and there’s no doubt our canine friends are feeling the itch to tag along as we resume enjoying all sorts of outdoor activities. With...
Pet ServicesPeople

This Best-Selling Topical Treatment Will Keep Your Dog Free of Fleas All Summer (and It's on Sale)

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Dealing with fleas and ticks is just part of being a dog owner. As warmer months approach and dogs spend even more time outdoors, it’s time to think of preventative measures for fleas and ticks. According to customers, the PetArmor Plus Flea and Tick treatment offers an affordable solution to dealing with pests.
Petskmaj.com

Should you be sleeping with your pets?

Pet owners often wonder if it is safe to sleep with their dogs or cats. There has been much research suggesting that dogs and cats could carry parasites or other disease-carrying insects to the bed. Professor James Logan says, “There’s no doubt that dogs can carry bacteria and parasites that...
HealthOccupational Health Safety

Keep Your Cool, Indoors and Out

Protecting your skin from the heat and sun is important not only outdoors but inside, as well. It’s time to face facts—everything on this green earth is getting hotter. 2020 tied the planet’s warmest year ever, joining 18 other record highs set since the turn of the millennium. By 2050, the number of dangerous heat days (a heat index of above 104) across the U.S. is projected to more than double from 20 to 58.
PetsPosted by
SPY

These Top-Rated Cooling Dog Beds Are the Best of 2021

Keeping your dog comfortable in warmer climates and seasons is easy with a cooling dog bed. The best cooling dog beds use gel or water to provide relief from the heat, helping to lower your dog’s body temperature quickly and effectively. An elevated bed can similarly offer a great deal of comfort by keeping your dog off the floor, providing more air circulation. However, with so many options out there, it can be hard to figure out which cooling dog beds are the best.
Posted by
Boomer Magazine

My Pet World: Dog Poop Bag Pushback

In this edition of ‘My Pet World,’ animal expert Cathy M. Rosenthal responds to dog poop bag pushback. Two readers objected to her earlier response to abandoned bags of poop. Dear Cathy: I’ve never written to a columnist before but felt compelled to write in response to your comment to...
Animalscountryliving.com

Mites on dogs: How to get rid of mites on dogs

Are you wondering how to get rid of mites on dogs? Mites are tiny creatures — usually around a millimetre long — that burrow deep into your dog's skin causing irritation and inflammation. Mite infections in dogs can be incredibly contagious, with the eggs of the mites often transferring to other dogs.
Petscountryliving.com

Before & After: Pet owner turns empty garage corner into mini shower for dogs

One woman has transformed her empty garage corner into a mini shower for dogs — and it's the ultimate pup-friendly washing station. Zoe Marquis, who runs the home interiors account Home Stuff Only, wanted to give her two furry friends a practical place to shower. Muddy paws and rain-soaked coats might be a given after a dog walk, but this dedicated showering zone is what every pet owner needs.
Skin CareAllentown Morning Call

The best tanning bed lotion of 2021

Many people want a healthy glow in the summer months, but it isn’t always possible to get the perfect tan laying out in the sun. You can use a tanning bed lotion to give you bronzed skin like you live near a beach, regardless of the weather. The perfect tanning bed lotion can help you whether you’re a newbie or an experienced tanner.
PetsThe Dogington Post

5 Places To Regularly Check Your Dog for Ticks

If you spend time outdoors with your best furry friend, checking him for ticks should be a part of your daily routine. Not only are ticks nasty to look at (and even worse to touch when you pet your pup!), they can transmit deadly diseases to your dog within 24 hours – so it’s important to remove them right away.