Lax Lowdown: High scoring Hawks are soaring to new heights
Raise your short stick high into the air if you knew that the Essex Tech boys lacrosse program had more wins than any other on the North Shore this spring. The Hawks' eight victories in nine games played is more than unbeaten Marblehead's seven wins, more than five-time defending New England Prep Small School champion Pingree's seven triumphs, more than arguably the state's best team, unblemished St. John's Prep, has thus far (6).