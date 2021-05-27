Lax Lowdown: High scoring Hawks are soaring to new heights

Beverly 81, Masconomet 55: Senior Jaichaun Jones was a triple winner in the Panthers’ season win, burning up the track to take the 100 (10.6 seconds), 200 (21.7) and the long jump (21 feet 5 inches). Junior Brady Trask was a double winner in the 400 (55.4) and high jump (5-2) and was the leadoff leg in the 4x400 relay that also won (3:50). He also placed second behind Jones in the long jump (20-1). Another big day was turned in by fellow junior Grant Eastin, who captured the shot put with a PR of 43-8 and took second in the javelin at 124 feet. Other Orange-and-Black winners included sophomore Misha Krygin in the 2-mile (10:57); David DiPietro in the 800 (2:08.8) and a 56.5 leg of the 4x400 relay; and Shane Barker in the 400 low hurdles (65.4) and finished with nine points overall.