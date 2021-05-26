Best dog strollers for under $100

We all need a comfy, warm place to sleep, even our lovable little pets. That's why we get them their own beds. But what do you do when you have a puppy in training or an elderly dog who tends to have accidents? How do you keep their expensive bed clean? The answer is simple: get a bed that can be easily cleaned right in your washing machine. Washable dog beds come in all shapes and sizes, so you can easily find one for your pup no matter their breed. As dog lovers ourselves, we want to make sure everyone's pooch has a cozy place to rest, which is why we've put together this list of the best washable dog beds.