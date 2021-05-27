The Mandalorian Season 3 May Or May Not Bring Back Rey

The Star Wars Day festivities are now in full swing, and THQ Nordic decided to get in on the action by releasing a hilarious new Star Wars-themed ‘May The Furrth’ trailer for their upcoming action RPG game Biomutant. The two minute trailer basically serves as a shot-for-shot recreation of the first trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but with the game’s furry mammalian protagonist replacing Rey. At the end of the trailer, we even see the game’s title presented the signature Star Wars font against a space backdrop, and it was hard not to laugh by this point. Another humorous aspect was that all of Luke Skywalker’s deep and meaningful dialogue from the original Rise of Skywalker teaser was replaced by garbled-sounding animal gibberish, but the most hilarious thing about the trailer was that the Biomutant protagonist wields a toilet brush instead of a lightsaber. If that doesn’t make you laugh, we truly don’t know what will.