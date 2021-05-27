Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Adrian Chiles sorry for not challenging QC’s ‘evil nonsense’ Hillsborough claims

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tqRfA_0aD7dTTU00
Adrian Chiles (PA Archive)

Radio presenter Adrian Chiles has told listeners he is “absolutely mortified” that he failed to challenge a lawyer over “evil nonsense” claims he made on his show about Liverpool fans causing a “riot” ahead of the Hillsborough Disaster.

Jonathan Goldberg QC spoke to Chiles on BBC Radio 5 Live on Wednesday after his client Peter Metcalf, who was solicitor for South Yorkshire Police in 1989, was cleared of perverting the course of justice following the disaster.

During the same show on Thursday, Chiles made a lengthy apology, saying he had been a “fool” not to pick the QC up on his comments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48YryC_0aD7dTTU00
Jonathan Goldberg QC (PA Archive)

He said he reported the end of the inquests into the tragedy in 2016 and that he knew “as much as anyone that it was absolute nonsense, and proved to be nonsense several times in the past, that Liverpool fans themselves were in any way culpable for what happened.”

Chiles said that “calamitously and incompetently” he was momentarily distracted during the interview and did not hear Mr Goldberg make the comments, which caused uproar among the families of those who died in 1989.

He said: “I’m absolutely mortified with myself.”

And he added: “I absolutely know it was just evil nonsense and I apologise for not picking him up there and then.

“But, honestly, I was fool not a knave on this one.

“Have a go at me for incompetence, please, and I deserve it. I just didn’t hear it.”

Chiles said: “If I had heard it, I don’t think I would have believed my ears.”

Mr Goldberg said on the show on Wednesday: “My client was accused of covering up criticism of the police. What he in fact did was cut out criticism of the Liverpool fans, whose behaviour was perfectly appalling on the day, causing a riot that led to the gate having to be opened, that unfortunately let the people in and crushed to death the innocents as they were – complete innocents – who were at the front of the pens, who had arrived early and were not drunk and were behaving perfectly well.”

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, who has campaigned with the Hillsborough families, said: “There is no evidence of any riot outside that ground and the fact somebody who is a Queen’s Counsel should go on the media and make those statements, they are inaccurate statements.

“They are intended to smear the supporters of this football club all over again, they are intended to smear the people of this city all over again.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Asi0q_0aD7dTTU00
Hillsborough campaigner, Margaret Aspinall, with Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham (PA Wire)

Campaigner Margaret Aspinall, whose 18-year-old son James died in the disaster, said: “They tried to bring our fans into it again at this trial when we have already cleared their names and to me that is so sad.”

Fans were exonerated of causing any part in the disaster following the publication of the Hillsborough Independent Panel report in 2012.

Then prime minister David Cameron told the House of Commons: “A narrative about hooliganism on that day was created that led many in the country to accept that somehow it was a grey area.

“Today’s report is black and white: the Liverpool fans ‘were not the cause of the disaster’.”

However, less than two years later, at a preliminary hearing for the new inquests in 2014, lawyers representing police officers said they would make the suggestion that drunken fans contributed to the disaster.

In 2016, the inquests jury concluded the behaviour of supporters did not cause or contribute to the dangerous situation which built up outside the ground on April 15 1989.

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
72K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Justice
Person
Adrian Chiles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#South Yorkshire Police#Uk#Absolute Nonsense#Trial Lawyers#The Hillsborough Disaster#Bbc Radio 5 Live#The House Of Commons#Evil Nonsense#Solicitor#Incompetence#Drunken Fans#Inaccurate Statements#Complete Innocents#Criticism#Mr Goldberg#Hooliganism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
newschain

Casey Stoney: Trolls should be ashamed following abuse over Wrexham job links

Casey Stoney has told online trolls they should be “ashamed” after abusing her for being linked with the vacancy at National League club Wrexham. Stoney, who left her role as Manchester United Women head coach last month, is among the bookmakers’ favourites to replace Dean Keates, who was relieved of his duties by the Welsh club – owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney – on Sunday, having failed to make the play-offs.
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

Cummings: ‘Complete nonsense’ to claim Covid shield was put around care homes

The Government sent hospital patients with Covid-19 back to care homes and suggestions they were shielded are “complete nonsense”, Dominic Cummings has said. Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser suggested the Prime Minister was furious when he came back to work after recovering from coronavirus to find that untested patients had been discharged to care homes in England, thereby allowing the virus to spread.
PoliticsThe Guardian

Hillsborough: mayors accuse QC of repeating lies about Liverpool fans

The mayors of Greater Manchester and the Liverpool city region have formally complained to the Bar Standards Board about comments by a QC appearing to blame misbehaviour by Liverpool supporters for the Hillsborough disaster. Jonathan Goldberg QC, a veteran barrister, defended South Yorkshire police’s former solicitor, Peter Metcalf, against a...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

‘Like a knife to the heart’: Hillsborough disaster victims suffer renewed indignity after dispiriting week

Even after 32 years, indignity after indignity is still being heaped on the victims of the Hillsborough disaster. One of the most dispiriting weeks in the entire campaign for justice ended with the mayors of Greater Manchester and the Liverpool city region sending a formal complaint to the Bar Standards Board about the comments made on Wednesday on national radio by a senior barrister about the behaviour of supporters in 1989.Jonathan Goldberg QC, who acted for one of the defendants in the final criminal trial connected with the deaths of the 96 people who were killed on the Leppings Lane...
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

No-nonsense from Lovren as Zenit star silences Liverpool hero’s exit links

Dejan Lovren is adamant that the man he calls “more than a friend”, Mohamed Salah, is in no doubt that he sees his future at Liverpool. The Egypt forward has been ultra consistent since he arrived from Roma for around £36.9m in June 2017. Even this term when Jurgen Klopp’s men have dipped from the level of the last few years, Salah has been the shining light. However, speculation has reared its head again in recent weeks that he could be lured away.
Public HealthThe Guardian

Middlesbrough

Lockdown hobbyist painted 1m tiny cobbles for scale model of Yorkshire town’s demolished St Hilda’s district. Middlesbrough council withheld details of outlay on unusable Covid tests. Mayor Andy Preston disregarded advice from director of public health and ordered pinprick antibody tests. Man receives Pfizer vaccine days after wife dies from...
SportsPosted by
newschain

Scotland leave six players behind as precaution ahead of Holland friendly

Cautious Scotland chiefs have opted to leave six players behind after flying out to Portugal for Wednesday night’s friendly with Holland as they look to avoid a Covid-19 catastrophe ahead of this summer’s European Championship. David Marshall, Stephen O’Donnell, Nathan Patterson, Grant Hanley, John McGinn and Che Adams have not...
Public SafetyPosted by
newschain

Irish sprinter Leon Reid denies drug and firearm offences

Irish sprinter Leon Reid has denied eight charges relating to drugs and firearms offences in England. The 26-year-old appeared at Bristol Crown Court via video-link along with 17 other defendants on Wednesday. He is charged with offences relating to a property in Longmead Terrace, Bath, between March and June last...
WorldPosted by
newschain

International rugby player to fight by-election for Greens

A rugby league international who has been selected to fight the Batley and Spen by-election for the Green Party says he feels “in tune with the attitudes, needs and wants” of the community. Ross Peltier, 29, is a prop forward with Doncaster Dons and has represented the Jamaica international team...