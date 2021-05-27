Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

John Kass: The Wuhan story that finally has legs, now that Trump is gone

By John Kass
Pioneer Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat are we learning about the American political-media establishment now that the origin story of the coronavirus pandemic appears to be radically changing?. The Wall Street Journal has been reporting on new developments out of China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology. There’s more on those researchers who became “sick enough in November 2019 that they sought hospital care, according to a previously undisclosed U.S. intelligence report.” The newspaper’s reporting boosts efforts supporting a deeper investigation into the origins of the coronavirus illness.

www.twincities.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Fonda
Person
Dean Baquet
Person
Tom Cotton
Person
Barack Obama
Person
John Kass
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Maggie Haberman
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pompeo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pulitzer Prizes#Origin Story#American#The Wall Street Journal#Republican#The Washington Post#The New York Times#Democrats#Cnn#Democratic Party#President Barack Obama#God#Origins#President Joe Biden#Political Ideology#Fault#Washington Media#Russia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Country
China
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSWashington Times

Media finally covers Trump's Wuhan Lab claim

The news media and liberal pundits dismissed persistent claims from former President Donald Trump and other observers that the COVID-19 virus originated in a laboratory in Wuhan, China. The narrative changed after President Biden launched an investigation last week to reach a “definitive conclusion” about the origins of the virus which includes a look at the Wuhan lab theory.
U.S. Politicsdemocracyguardian.com

Flynn’s Coup Talk is Central Part of QAnon Delusion

It’s a sign of how bad things have got in the political realm when a former high-ranking government official suggests that the American military should overthrow the current democratically-elected administration. But that’s where we are. Over the weekend, former national security advisor Lt.-Gen. (rtd.) Michael Flynn said the military should install Donald Trump as president.
Presidential Electionleadstories.com

Fact Check: Donald Trump CANNOT Be Returned To The Presidency Until 2025

Could Joe Biden be legally ousted from the White House and Donald Trump returned to the presidency before the next election if fraud were found to have put Biden there? No, that's not true: A sitting U.S. president can only be removed through impeachment under Section 4 of Article Two of the U.S. Constitution, death or a declaration of disability as provided by the 25th Amendment to the Constitution. There is no legal scenario where Trump would become president again if Biden is removed, according to a constitutional law scholar. The "quo warranto" process that some Trump supporters claim could be used to replace Biden with Trump is not applicable, the scholar told Lead Stories.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

The Conservative Publishing Industry Has a Joe Biden Problem

In the conservative book world, nothing is supposed to set off a gold rush like a new Democratic president. Ever since Bill Clinton inspired a wave of right-wing best sellers in the ’90s, publishing houses that cater to Republican readers have learned to make the most of a new villain in the Oval Office, churning out polemics and exposés that aim to capitalize on fear of the new president.
Public HealthThe Guardian

‘Our society is totally nuts’: Fauci emails lift lid on life in eye of the Covid storm

As Anthony Fauci, the US’s leading infectious diseases official, grappled with the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic last spring, he was pulled in many directions. Donald Trump’s White House, which was downplaying the dangers, was demanding he portray the outbreak on their terms; the media was hungry for answers; and Fauci’s email inbox was constantly full with officials, the public and celebrities offering advice and seeking information about the world’s deadliest health crisis for a century.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: The pre-Trump 'normal' is gone for good

One big question about former President Trump now has an answer — and it’s an alarming one for his critics. In the later days of his presidency, his foes debated whether politics would snap back to normal if he lost his bid for a second term. Some feared he had...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Atlantic

The Frightening New Republican Consensus

Former President Donald Trump has been speaking publicly about running to reclaim the White House in 2024, but he’s also reportedly expecting to make a comeback before then. “Trump has been telling a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated by August,” Maggie Haberman, the New York Times’ ace Trump reporter, tweeted Tuesday.
POTUSCNN

Fact-checking Sidney Powell's claim Trump could be reinstated

Washington (CNN) — Months into President Joe Biden's first term, supporters of former President Donald Trump are still touting the "big lie" that Trump actually won the 2020 election. One of the prominent supporters of these theories is Trump's former lawyer Sidney Powell, who is facing a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit for promoting the big lie. In defending herself against the lawsuit, Powell has argued that no reasonable people would have believed her assertions of fraud.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Joe Biden has his MAGA: Make America Goofy Again

I’ve noted that President Joe Biden steers his administration using his rearview mirror. Whatever President Donald Trump did, he’ll do the opposite. He talks about the future but seems to spend most of his time looking behind him rather than ahead. You might assume this is a good idea, an...
POTUSMSNBC

Donald Trump's rebooted rallies have no place on your television

Former President Donald Trump has lost access to some of the biggest guns in his political arsenal. He can no longer tweet directly to the masses; nor can his Facebook page gin up excitement and ardor among his fans. But starting this week, Trump is firing up his most powerful remaining weapon. The good news is there are ways to blunt its effects.
Presidential ElectionFox News

Liz Peek: Biden's China problem – president won't dare confront Beijing over COVID origins. Here's why

Joe Biden has a China problem. According to a recent Rasmussen report, nearly 70% of U.S. voters believe it is likely that COVID-19 originated in a Chinese laboratory. Americans are angry and they want answers; they expect Biden to provide them. As new evidence surfaces that the pandemic was probably caused by lab experiments gone wrong, and as China continues to obstruct investigations into the virus’ origins, voters will want Biden to stand up to China.
POTUSNBC News

Trump's back. Here's what his re-entry means for 2024.

WASHINGTON — Defeated presidents usually go away — at least for a long while. Not Donald Trump. Trump returns to the electoral battlefield Saturday as the marquee speaker at the North Carolina Republican Party's state convention. He plans to follow up with several more rallies in June and July to keep his unique political base engaged in the 2022 midterms and give him the option of seeking the presidency again in 2024.