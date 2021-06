The electronic music industry has witnessed some massive collaborations in the past few months, especially during the covid period where the productivity of most of the artists grew exceptionally. Now that the pandemic is slowly fading away and the industry has taken baby steps towards normalcy, it seems like the season of collabs will prevail a little longer. The highly-rated producers Oomloud & Badmoood have supported this argument by teaming up for the pumping bass house track “Chicken Face,” which is out now via Bingo Players‘ Hysteria Records.