Israel may have committed war crimes in Gaza, says UN human rights chief

 6 days ago
Michelle Bachelet (AP)

The UN human rights chief has said that Israeli forces may have committed war crimes in the latest, 11-day war with the militant group Hamas that rules the Gaza Strip.

The remarks by Michelle Bachelet came as the UN’s top human rights body opened a one-day special session to discuss the plight faced by Palestinians in the fighting this month. She said that Hamas’ indiscriminate rocketing during the conflict was also a clear violation of the rules of war.

The UN high commissioner for human rights spoke to the Human Rights Council, chronicling the “most significant escalation of hostilities since 2014” that left devastation and death in the Gaza Strip before a cease-fire last week.

“Air strikes in such densely populated areas resulted in a high level of civilian fatalities and injuries, as well as the widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure,” she said. “Such strikes raise serious concerns of Israel’s compliance with distinction and proportionality under international humanitarian law.”

“Such attacks may constitute war crimes,” she added, if deemed to be indiscriminate and disproportionate in their impact on civilians.

Unless the root causes of the violence are addressed, it will certainly be a matter of time until the next round of violence commences with further pain and suffering for civilians on all sides

In an apparent allusion to tactics of Hamas, she said it was a violation of international humanitarian law to locate military assets in densely populated civilian areas, or to launch attacks from them.

Hamas “rockets are indiscriminate and fail to distinguish between military and civilian objects, and their use, thereby, constitutes a clear violation of international humanitarian law,” she added. “However, the actions of one party do not absolve the other from its obligations under international law.”

“Unless the root causes of the violence are addressed, it will certainly be a matter of time until the next round of violence commences with further pain and suffering for civilians on all sides, “ she also said.

The day-long debate involved personal accounts from Palestinians — such as that of a young woman journalist from the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in east Jerusalem, an early flashpoint that led to the violence — as well as statements from the council’s 47 member states and also observer states.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has presented a resolution that, if passed by the council, would mark an unprecedented level of scrutiny authorised by the council by setting up a permanent commission to report on human rights violations in Israel, Gaza and the West Bank.

A vote on the draft resolution was likely at the end of the session, which is largely virtual.

Israel, backed at times by the United States, accuses the council of anti-Israel bias and has generally refused to cooperate with its investigators. Israel’s ambassador, Meirav Eilon Shahar, has called on member states to oppose Thursday’s meeting.

ImmigrationPosted by
newschain

Veteran politician Isaac Herzog elected president of Israel

Isaac Herzog, a veteran politician from a prominent Israeli family, has been elected as the country’s president. The position of president is a largely ceremonial role that is meant to serve as the nation’s moral compass and promote unity. The anonymous vote was held among the 120 members of the...
Protestsworldcapitaltimes.com

Re: World leaders rally in support of Israel war crimes probe by ICC

Efforts to interfere with the International Criminal Court’s investigation into Israel’s alleged war crimes have been slammed by more than 50 former prime ministers, foreign ministers, and senior international officials. Prominent figures from across Europe who have signed an open letter include the former NATO secretary-general Javier Solana and Hans Blix, former director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency.
MilitaryDerrick

After Gaza war, Hamas chief calls for Israel prisoner swap

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Hamas's top leader in the Gaza Strip on Monday expressed optimism about reaching a prisoner exchange with Israel, while Egyptian mediators seek to hammer out a long-term cease-fire following an 11-day war in the Gaza Strip earlier this month. Yehiyeh Sinwar spoke after meeting...
Politicsunwatch.org

“Hamas Commits Double War Crimes” — Hillel Neuer Exposes U.N. Bias

Video of the following rare moment of truth at the UN is now being shared widely on Youtube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Testimony by UN Watch’s Hillel Neuer at UNHRC 30th Special Session, May 27, 2021. Madam President,. The United Nations was founded to prevent war. Yet today’s one-sided session,...
Middle EastElk Valley Times

Israel, Egypt talk truce with Hamas, rebuilding Gaza Strip

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt and Israel held high-level talks in both countries Sunday to shore up a fragile truce between Israel and the Hamas militant group and rebuild the Gaza Strip after a punishing 11-day war that left parts of the seaside enclave in ruins. Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry...
Politicsworldcapitaltimes.com

Re: Israel summons Philippines envoy over UNHRC vote favouring Gaza war probe

The Israeli Foreign Ministry has summoned the Philippines envoy, Macairog Alberto, to protest against his country’s vote in favour of forming an inquiry commission into Israel’s violations in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reported. - Advertisement - On Thursday, the Philippines voted at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC)...
Worldwtxl.com

UN investigating possible war crimes during Israel-Hamas conflict

The United Nations Human Rights Council will investigate possible crimes during the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas. A panel will look at violations committed in Israel, Gaza and the West Bank. It says rocket launches from Hamas toward Israel were a clear violation of international humanitarian law. It also...
PoliticsCleveland Jewish News

UN Human Rights Council approves measure to permanently investigate Israel over war crimes

The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) approved a measure on Thursday to permanently investigate Israel for war crimes, while also calling for an embargo against it. The 47-member body passed the measure 24-9, with 14 members abstaining. The countries that opposed the resolution were Austria, Bulgaria, Cameroon, Czech Republic, Germany, Malawi, Marshal Islands, the United Kingdom and Uruguay.
Donald TrumpPosted by
Axios

UN to investigate possible crimes committed during recent Gaza crisis

The United Nations Human Rights Council agreed Thursday to establish a commission of inquiry to investigate possible "violations of international humanitarian law" during the recent fighting between Israel and Hamas. Why it matters: The investigation will cover a broad scope, encompassing "all alleged violations" committed in Israel, Gaza and the...
United NationsFox News

Evening Edition: The U.N. Calls For Investigation Into Human Rights Abuses In Israel And Gaza

The United Nations Human Rights Council voted today to create a commission to investigate the possibility of war crimes taking place during the eleven days of fighting between Israel and militants in the Gaza Strip. The vote of 24-9, with 14 abstentions, is being praised by the Palestinian Authority and denounced by Israeli officials. FOX’s Eben Brown speaks with Danny Danon, Former Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations, about this decision.
Militaryworldcapitaltimes.com

Re: Hamas made bigger achievements than we imagine, ex-Israel general says

Hamas made bigger achievements during the latest aggression on Gaza than can be imagined, Haaretz reported a former senior general in the Israeli Air Force saying yesterday. Reserve Brigadier General Assaf Agmon said that there was no need to look far to recognise Hamas’ achievements. “The Palestinian issue, mainly that...
Joe BidenUS News and World Report

UN Body Asked to up Scrutiny of Israel's Human Rights Record

GENEVA (AP) — Member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are calling on the U.N. Human Rights Council to set up a permanent commission to report on human rights violations in Israel, Gaza and the West Bank. The move comes in the wake of the latest surge in violence...