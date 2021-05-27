Cancel
Business

Indonesia: BI left rates unchanged in May

By Pablo Piovano
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEconomist at UOB Group Enrico Tanuwidjaja and Haris Handy review the latest BI event. “Bank Indonesia (BI) left its benchmark rate unchanged at 3.50% at its May 2021 monetary policy meeting (MPC). Consequently, BI maintained the Deposit Facility rate at 2.75%, as well as the Lending Facility rate at 4.25%. BI stated that the decision is consistent with the forecast for inflation to remain low, as well as efforts to maintain rupiah exchange rate stability and accelerate economic recovery.”

