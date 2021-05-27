Cancel
Dauphin County, PA

Ex-Penn State President Will Serve Jail Time In The Jerry Sandusky Child Abuse Scandal

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Pennsylvania judge has ordered former Penn State President Graham Spanier to report to jail on July 9 for charges related to the child abuse scandal that embroiled the university a decade ago. A Dauphin County Court judge ordered Spanier to serve two months in a Centre County correctional facility,...

Dauphin County, PAwdac.com

Murder-Suicide Investigation In Dauphin County

HARRISBURG – Two people were discovered dead in a Dauphin County home. Swatara Township Police say officers responded late Friday to a residence in the 600 block of Mohn Street for a report of a domestic incident. Upon arrival, they did not receive an answer at the door and forced entry into the home. Upon entering, police immediately found a female and male with gunshot wounds. Neither survived. Investigators determined that the deaths were a murder-suicide. The names of the two people were being withheld pending notification of their families.
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
FOX 43

Authorities investigate death of inmate at Dauphin County Prison

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at Dauphin County Prison, county officials announced Wednesday. The 37-year-old inmate, whose identity has not yet been released by prison officials, was found unresponsive in his cell at about 3 a.m. by a corrections officer, who immediately summoned medical assistance.
Dauphin County, PAlocal21news.com

Dauphin County woman arrested for strangulation

A 29-year-old Dauphin County woman faces charges after police say she strangled and physically assaulted another woman. Pamela J. Baumgartner, 29 of Steelton, became involved in physical altercation and strangled a female victim on May 10, just after 5:00 p.m., according to police. During the altercation Baumgartner also damaged property,...
Dauphin County, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Detective Ryan Gartland receives the 2020 Samuel Thomas Kohr Award!

One of Swatara Township Police Department's very own, Detective Ryan Gartland, was the recipient of the 2020 Samuel Thomas Kohr Award for outstanding service as a detective in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania! Detective Gartland was hired by the Swatara Township Police Department in 2019 and assigned to our patrol division until 2020 when he was assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division. Since his assignment as a criminal investigator, Detective Gartland has been instrumental in the successful investigation of two homicides, a homicide by vehicle cold case, a gang related shooting, burglaries and significant theft cases. Detective Garland possesses a very high aptitude in the use of electronic and technology based forensic tools and techniques and has provided assistance in these areas to the Swatara Township Police Department and other law enforcement agencies. Detective Gartland is a tenacious investigator and has an exceptional work ethic. Detective Gartland is an example of excellence in law enforcement, has served this Nation with honor with his time in the United States Army and continues to be a leader in Dauphin County's criminal investigation community. Congratulations Detective Gartland for a job well done!
Dauphin County, PAPosted by
FOX 43

Being a gun owner and a parent | Family First with FOX43

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Every parent's worst nightmare is their child hurting themselves or someone else because they got into something they shouldn't have been playing with. In February, a 10-year-old boy in Swatara Township, Dauphin County, found his parent's revolver on the top shelf of their bedroom closet, and in playing with it, shot his 12-year-old brother in the head. All other guns in the home were locked away and had safety locks. Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo said the revolver was not locked away because it didn't fit the parents' gun safe.
dauphincounty.org

Death Investigation Ongoing after Dauphin County Prison Inmate Found Unresponsive in Cell

Death Investigation Ongoing after Dauphin County Prison Inmate Found Unresponsive in Cell. An inmate at Dauphin County Prison was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday and was pronounced dead following emergency medical response. A corrections officer saw the 37-year-old inmate in his cell about 3 a.m. and immediately summoned medical...