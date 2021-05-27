It's Summer Reading Time at LeClaire Community Library

Register for the Summer Reading Program at the Rabun County Public Library, says Kim Cannon, Youth Services, Outreach, and Programming Coordinator. “Are you looking for something fun this summer? Sign up for the Summer Reading Program at the Rabun County Public Library. Registration for Tales and Tails will begin in-person on Tuesday, June 1, or is available now at www.rabuncountylibrary.org. There will be fuzzy tails and slithery tales, not to mention pirate tales and bunny tails. Children and adults are invited to read books, complete fun activities, and attend exciting in-person programs to be held underneath the county pavilions behind the library. Free lunch will be served Monday through Friday at 11:30am for children 18 and under beginning June 7. Programs for kids include a pirate party, cracking dinosaur eggs, a UGA Mobile Agriculture Classroom, snakes, and more. On Wednesday, June 2, the public is invited to watch a chainsaw carving demonstration presented by Mountain City’s own carver Brother Bear. The program will be held in the grassy area near the pavilion behind the library. Please bring something comfy to sit on. The Summer Reading Program for kids and adults is free and open to everyone.” For more information, visit the Library’s website at www.rabuncountylibrary.org or call 706-782-3731.