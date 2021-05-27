Cancel
Theater & Dance

It's Summer Reading Time at LeClaire Community Library

By MELITA TUNNICLIFF Circulation Manager
Quad-Cities Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is Summer Reading Time at LeClaire Community Library!. The theme this year is “Reading Colors Your World.” Game cards can be picked up at the library beginning June 7 and must be turned in by July 31 to qualify for prize drawings. The children’s form is like a game board to be colored in as you read, and the form for Adults and Young Adults is formatted as a bingo card.

qctimes.com
