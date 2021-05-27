Hector E. Garcia: Proposed: Mississippi River storytelling for an American renaissance

To the naked eye, the environment is made up of various elements and matters of life that compose a beautiful and sacred place. As simple as it may seem, the truth behind the Earth’s beauty is relatively complex. Flowing rivers, organisms, rocks, human impact and climate change are all part of the environmental ecosystem that influence one another that can be difficult to communicate to those unaccustomed to science. There is this widening gap between scientific information and what the public knows, so many science communicators aim to reduce this gap in knowledge. There are different mediums to do this: art, writing and film that help educate the public.