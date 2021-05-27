Hector E. Garcia: Proposed: Mississippi River storytelling for an American renaissance
We live in times of anxiety over who we are and what we are becoming. The imbalance, inequality and unmanageability of the world we humans created have elicited ancestral instincts of fear, recoiling and aggression. Historically, these instincts have been subdued through dialogue, experience, education, reflection and ideals, or by the forces of pandemics, revolutions, wars and social collapse, which Stanford University historian Walter Scheidel describes in his book “The Great Leveler.”www.twincities.com