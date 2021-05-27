Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

White County History

fordcountyrecord.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight year-old Kaleb Kerans, of Reynolds, has won the U.S. Foreign Minister’s Award in the International Children’s Art Exhibition. More than 1,000 U.S. youth, including Kerans were honored with an award in Pentel’s prestigious International Children’s Art Exhibition, an International student art contest and exhibition. The 26th ICAE drew 3,857 U.S. and more than 50,000 international submissions from young artisans, age five-15, who annually enter their drawings, paintings, collages or woodcut tow-dimensional creations free-of-charge through their school teachers. This year’s 10-month 1996-97 U.S. tour includes a stop in Reynolds in November.

www.fordcountyrecord.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art School#Night School#School Age#Art Teachers#U S Students#Reynolds#Pentel#Icae#Salutatorian#Valedictorian#Achievement Night#School Teachers#November#Age Five 15
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
Erie County, NYclarencebee.com

Erie County heritage passports provide hand-held guide to county history

The EC200 Bicentennial Committee has announced the release of the Erie County Heritage Passport, a handheld guide to 35 historical societies and museums across Erie County. Each institution is unique and commemorates the diverse nature and history of each town in the county, from the Town of Alden to the Town of West Seneca. The Passports are available at all […]
Prince William County, VAwhatsupwoodbridge.com

Prince William County to preserve history, restore cemetery

History is being protected in Prince William County. Funding has been approved by the Board of County Supervisors (BOCS) to preserve history, perform research, and conduct public interpretation for historic communities, including The Settlement and Thoroughfare. The $765,000 that will be allocated in fiscal 2022 is also going to be...
Burlington, WASkagit Valley Herald

Debate Corner: White-washed history does a disservice

Re: "School system not what it once was," Letters, May 13. You published a letter that complained that school kids today are suffering from being taught a version of history distorted by a "liberal/socialist" agenda. I attended Burlington High in the early 1970s. The principal there was my dad. He...
Texas Statedomigood.com

Texas Senate Passes Anti-Critical Race Theory in Schools Bill That Waters American History Down With White Tears

America is a racist country, and the people working the hardest to prove that it isn’t are the same ones actively demonstrating that it is. At this point, it couldn’t be more apparent that the Republican war against Critical Race Theory isn’t actually about CRT—because they don’t have the first clue what CRT even is. The popular narrative among GOPropagandists is that CRT teaches that white people are inherently racist and that some races are superior to others. Of course, anyone who has actually studied it knows that CRT—which is essentially a way of studying law and other political and social structures through the lens of race (because said structures have been around since racism was undeniably sanctioned through law)—doesn’t teach either of those things. So Republicans are prioritizing their feeling over facts and those feelings are becoming the basis for the bills they are pushing and signing into law.
MinoritiesWSLS

Karine Jean-Pierre makes history giving White House briefing

WASHINGTON – Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday became the first openly gay woman to deliver the White House press briefing and only the second Black woman in history to take on the role. Jean-Pierre, the White House principal deputy press secretary, had briefed reporters aboard Air Force One, but Wednesday marked...
Wharton County, TXWharton Journal Spectator

COCOS HISTORY IN WHARTON COUNTY: Who is left to record past history?

Little interest in “who” occupied the original Stephen F. Austin Colony land grant was due to not having solid, above ground evidence – no pyramids, no statues, no carved in stone language. With modern day construction comes removal of topsoil, revealing human remains and occupation artifacts, and the question “Who left these and where are they now?”
Politicscarmichronicle.com

White County Treasurer grilled on Tax Delays

Calls for the removal of White County Treasurer Pam Armstrong were thrown about during a specially called meeting of the White County Board last Thursday. Armstrong was put on the hot seat and was forced to defend her actions during last last year’s unprecedented delays in the issuance and collection of 2019 property taxes that should have been collected in 2020.
White County, GAwrwh.com

White County BOE Approve Personnel Items

(Cleveland)- The White County Board of Education approved the following personnel items during their meeting Tuesday morning. Sandy Huston – TGES Interpreter/DHH Teacher eff EOY SY21. Donna Garrett – FT Bus Driver eff EOY SY21. Carla Cain – Adjust Retirement date from 09/01/2021 to 07/01/2021. Resignation:. Carissa Dover – Rescind...
Public HealthThe Guardian

‘Our society is totally nuts’: Fauci emails lift lid on life in eye of the Covid storm

As Anthony Fauci, the US’s leading infectious diseases official, grappled with the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic last spring, he was pulled in many directions. Donald Trump’s White House, which was downplaying the dangers, was demanding he portray the outbreak on their terms; the media was hungry for answers; and Fauci’s email inbox was constantly full with officials, the public and celebrities offering advice and seeking information about the world’s deadliest health crisis for a century.
kiss951.com

Two of the Most Dangerous Cities in North Carolina

There’s a new study that ranked the most dangerous cities in the country, and there are two North Carolina cities that made the top 100 list!. NeighborhoodScout released it’s Top 100 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. in 2021 list where they compare cities with at least 25k residents and based on the rankings of the number of violent crimes – per 1,000 residents.
ReligionThe Sun US

What is the Remnant Fellowship Church cult?

THE Remnant Fellowship Church is an 'international community' based in Tennessee. Here’s some of the key details about the religious organisation. The Remnant Fellowship Church is a religious organisation based in Brentwood, Tenessee. The church features "an international community of people who are finding renewed hope, profound love and deep...
Arkansas Stateblackchronicle.com

Arkansas Junior High School Yearbook Tells Twisted White History

There were severe “political inaccuracies” founded in a middle school yearbook for the class 2020-2021 that the principal had to issue an apology to parents and students. Lincoln Junior High School in Bentonville, Ark. must have a Republican editor on the helms of it yearbook because the way the book editorialized pictures of events.
PoliticsDaily Inter Lake

Arntzen’s recent opinion suggests ‘white-washing’ history

Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen, as an elected official, has the responsibility to serve all Montanans – not just some. Instead, she needlessly and recklessly chose to place Montana’s public education system in the crosshairs of a national political debate. Her recent opinion piece undermines long-established critical race...
White County, ARDaily Citizen

Transportation 'huge need' for food insecure in White County

Getting to nonprofits that are distributing food to the hungry is an issue for some who would be considered food insecure in White County. “Transportation has been a problem for a while,” said Mike Phifer of Mission Machine, a nonprofit that helps the homeless. Phifer said possible solutions have been...