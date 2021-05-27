Shippensburg to mark return of Memorial Day services
Shippensburg will mark the return of its Memorial Day services on Monday, May 31. Beginning at 10 a.m., the public will gather at Locust Grove Cemetery on Queen Street for a Memorial Service honoring fallen Soldiers of color. Following Locust Grove will be the annual service at Spring Hill Cemetery on North Morris Street at 11 a.m., followed by the flag-raising ceremony at Shippensburg Veterans Memorial Park at noon. At 1:15 p.m., the Navy and Marine Memorial Services will be held at the Branch Bridge on King Street. Monday’s commemoration ends with the Memorial Day Parade at 2 p.m., that starts at the corner of King and Prince streets.www.shipnc.com