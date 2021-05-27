Cancel
Gordonsville, VA

Karl E. Swenson of Gordonsville, Virginia

 6 days ago

Karl E. Swenson, 84, of Gordonsville, Virginia, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021, in Stanardsville, Virginia. He was born on Oct. 26, 1935, in Washington, D.C., the son of the late Ervin and Helen Swenson. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Swenson, of Gordonsville; one son, Erik Swenson...

Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia hospitals rank 4th in nation for safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia hospitals have earned places on several rankings, including fourth in the country for hospital safety. A dozen hospitals earned spots on the Healthgrades’ 2021 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, and another 16 were named 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award winners. Seven of the state’s hospitals also earned the 2021 Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award.
Maryland StateNBC Washington

Maryland Teacher Accused of Attacks in DC Park, on Virginia Trail

A Prince George’s County elementary school teacher is accused of a series of attacks in a park in D.C. and along a trail in Alexandria. Michael Thomas Pruden, of Fort Washington, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, U.S. Park Police said. Officials say he shined a...
Maryland StateNBC Washington

Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 17

Average COVID-19 case numbers were up slightly in D.C. on Monday and down in both Maryland and Virginia. Data from Monday shows 45 more cases of the virus in D.C. Two more people died of COVID-19, a 68-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman. About 49% of the population was partially...
Orange County, VADaily Progress

It happened, but not recently: May 13, 1971

A dry spring has led to dozens of local fire calls through March and April, the May 13, 1971, Orange County Review reports. “The severe spring drought has been a major cause for an unusually large number of alarms sounded by the Orange Volunteer Fire Company,” a front-page story notes. “Until last week’s rain, the month of May was developing into a critical season.” Among the 41 calls the local “smoke-eaters” answered were four house fires, two chimney fires, one barn blaze, and three fires at the county dump, but mostly brush and woodland fires. In other front-page news, highway department officials determined the first 3.5-mile phase of the Route 15 expansion project between Orange and Gordonsville complete, with phase two construction expected to begin in late 1972. The paper reported that Woodberry Forest graduate and current Virginia Lt. Governor, J. Sargeant Reynolds would deliver the commencement speech at his alma mater June 4 and that the East Orange Ruritan Club’s antique show and sale drew a crowd of 500, highlighted by Mrs. Rose Presznick and her husband, Joseph, who brought their collection of unusual carnival glass from their museum shop in Lodi, Ohio. Mrs. Presznick gave a talk on the glass, which will air next week on local radio station WJMA, the paper reports. OCHS seniors Sharon Redmon and William Chewning were chosen queen and king of the Orange County High School prom, which was themed “Planetarium Prism” with zodiac symbols serving as decorations. Inside the paper, Altman Furniture was celebrating the 60th anniversary of Magnavox with a $449 special of the “23-inch, big screen color console with automatic fine tuning.” In other advertisements, L & W Ford suggested a 1970, two-door Maverick sedan was a worthy graduation gift at $1,695. The six-cylinder, three-speed model had only one owner and 15,000 miles. May 17-22 has been designated “mail box improvement week” and those who receive their mail rurally are encouraged to check the condition of their mail boxes and make necessary improvements. “Neat, attractive mail boxes make a significant contribution to the overall appearance of any community,” Postmaster J.B. Jones said. This week’s photo is an ad touting future Country Music Hall of Fame members George Jones and Tammy Wynette “in person” at the Orange County Jaycees’ annual country and western show this summer at Porterfield Park. Tickets at the gate will be $5 with advance tickets a dollar less. A limited number of tickets are available.
Virginia StateWTOP

Bob & Edith’s diner opening 6th Virginia location

A family owned diner with roots in Virginia dating back to 1969 will open a sixth location in Old Town Alexandria this year. Second generation owner Greg Bolton, along with his two children Tammy and Chris Bolton, will open Bob & Edith’s 24-hours, 7-days-a-week restaurant at 1743 King Street this fall.
Virginia StatePosted by
Alexandra Tsuneta

Virginia COVID-19 Update, Many Restrictions Eased

In Virginia, many COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted and eased. Gov. Ralph Northam has lifted many COVID-19 restrictions and Virginians are now free to gather much like they were able to prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we must remember that many people are not able to get vaccinated (chronically ill, etc) and we should still continue to mask and protect others from a potentially fatal virus.
Virginia StatePosted by
Speedway Digest

Brandon Overton Scores $20,000 Virginia Is For Racing Lovers King of the Commonwealth Victory; Carson Ferguson Scores $3000 FASTRAK Win

Brandon Overton of Evans, GA, is making a habit of winning at Virginia Motor Speedway. With the Virginia Is For Racing Lovers King of the Commonwealth win, Overton has now won the last three marquee events in a row at the ½ mile speed plant. Overton would fall back to ninth before working his way back to the front, passing Jimmy Ownes of Newport, TN, on lap 40 for the lead. Overton would fend off Owens with ten laps to go to score his second career, King of the Commonwealth triumph, and $20,000 paycheck in front of a fantastic crowd.
Virginia Staterestonnow.com

Primary battle for the 86th House District showcases a new Virginia

Virginia’s political transformation over the past decade can be summed up by the arc of the 86th House District. 10 years ago, former Herndon mayor and Republican Tom Rust was reelected for a sixth term, running unopposed in both the primary and general elections. Two years later, Jennifer Boysko fell just 54 votes shy of ousting Rust, and in 2015, she turned the district blue after he opted not to seek reelection.
Orange County, VACulpeper Star Exponent

'Unbroken line of patriots': Orange unveils Tuskegee airman's portrait

ORANGE—Dozens of family members, friends and dignitaries came to remember and pay tribute to Orange County native Andrew Maples Jr. as his portrait was unveiled inside the historic circuit courtroom on Main Street. The Tuskegee airman gave all for his country during World War II. Now, his likeness is displayed...
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 272 on Monday

You can now call WHSV for the latest COVID-19 case numbers in the health districts we cover, as well as the case numbers in Grant, Hardy and Pendleton Counties, W. Va. Our COVID-19 hotline will be updated daily. To listen, you can call 540-433-9191 ext. 101 Monday-Friday. As of Monday,...
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia revenues climb, but inflation a growing concern

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s top finance official says there is positive news in the state’s latest economic reports, but also cause for concern. On Monday, Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne noted state revenues were up more than 40 percent in April over the same period a year ago. And...
US News and World Report

Alaska Republican Party Chair Resigns, to Move to Virginia

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Party Chairman Glenn Clary has resigned from his position after accepting a job at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. Clary told the Republican State Central Committee last Friday that he will become Liberty University’s vice president of strategic partnerships and alliances, the Anchorage Daily News reported. His new position involves lobbying federal and state legislators as part of the Standing For Freedom Center, a network of Christian organizations.
Virginia StateNBC12

Virginia to celebrate Bike to Work Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is celebrating Bike to Work Week which runs May 17-21. Bike to Work Week encourages everyone to use biking as an environmentally sustainable alternative to driving. If it is too hard to bike all the way to work, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public...
Virginia StateWTOP

Prince George’s Co. teacher arrested for assault in Virginia park

A Maryland man arrested on assault charges at a popular Virginia park last week is an elementary school teacher, according to Prince George’s County Public Schools. A spokesperson said that since 2014, Michael Pruden has taught at Allenwood Elementary School in Camp Springs; Apple Grove Elementary School in Fort Washington; Samuel Chase Elementary School in Temple Hills; and Valley View Elementary School in Oxon Hill.
Virginia StateWHSV

Northam: ‘It’s Our Shot, Virginia: Statewide Day of Action’ to take place on May 18

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Tuesday, May 18, is the “It’s Our Shot, Virginia: Statewide Day of Action,” a day Governor Ralph Northam says is to help Virginians make a plan to get vaccinated against COVID-19. “I’m proud of Virginia’s vaccination progress, which has helped slow the spread of COVID-19 in our Commonwealth to its lowest level in over a year,” said Governor Northam in a press release. “Putting this pandemic behind us once and for all requires everyone doing their part—that means making sure you are informed, getting your free COVID-19 vaccine, and helping your friends, family members and neighbors make a plan to get vaccinated.”
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia Republicans urge Northam to lift remaining COVID restrictions

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Several Virginia Republican lawmakers are urging Democratic Governor Ralph Northam to lift the state’s remaining COVID-related restrictions. Last Friday, Northam announced an end to the state’s mask mandate, and said other distancing and capacity restrictions would be eased Friday, May 28. But the Republican senators named in a letter to the governor say Virginia needs to move faster to end restrictions as we enter the summer season.
Virginia StateDaily Press

Virginia’s House of Delegates plans to meet in person

As Virginia and the rest of the nation continue to loosen pandemic restrictions, the state’s House of Delegates plans to meet in person at the Capitol when the governing body next convenes. “With infection rates falling and our Commonwealth’s vaccination rollout program among the best in the country, it is...