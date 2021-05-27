Newburg area residents honor the fallen during Memorial Day service, parade

Mother Nature provided a spectacular day for Newburg’s annual Memorial Day celebration that took place on Sunday. Events to help mark Newburg’s 160th Anniversary, and pay tribute to those who served our great country kicked off Friday evening with the Little Miss Newburg Contest, and wrapped up with the annual Memorial Day Parade on Sunday afternoon. While marching bands were absent from the parade lineup due to COVID-19 precautions, a great lineup of military displays, local floats, antique tractors and cars, fire apparatus and patriotic individuals turned out to march in the parade and line the streets. Sunday afternoon prior to the parade, residents from Newburg gathered at the old Church of God Cemetery on Exchange Street to pay their respects to local Veterans buried there. The American Legion Minutemen were on hand to fire a 21-gun salute to honor those laid to rest, and local children and youth laid flowers on the graves of local Veterans.