Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newburg, PA

Newburg area residents honor the fallen during Memorial Day service, parade

By KIM SPENCER / N-C Correspondent
shipnc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMother Nature provided a spectacular day for Newburg’s annual Memorial Day celebration that took place on Sunday. Events to help mark Newburg’s 160th Anniversary, and pay tribute to those who served our great country kicked off Friday evening with the Little Miss Newburg Contest, and wrapped up with the annual Memorial Day Parade on Sunday afternoon. While marching bands were absent from the parade lineup due to COVID-19 precautions, a great lineup of military displays, local floats, antique tractors and cars, fire apparatus and patriotic individuals turned out to march in the parade and line the streets. Sunday afternoon prior to the parade, residents from Newburg gathered at the old Church of God Cemetery on Exchange Street to pay their respects to local Veterans buried there. The American Legion Minutemen were on hand to fire a 21-gun salute to honor those laid to rest, and local children and youth laid flowers on the graves of local Veterans.

www.shipnc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Children And Youth#Antique#Street Children#Military Bands#Fire#Veterans#American Legion Minutemen#God Cemetery#Flowers#Patriotic Individuals#Military Displays#Exchange Street#Cars#Country#Line#Mother Nature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Halifax, PAshipnc.com

Celebrations spring from CBF student’s historic tree planting

Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) student leader Lauren Braught guided fellow Girl Scouts of all ages through an historic tree-planting on a day full of celebrations on April 24. The Cumberland Valley High School senior organized the project to replace trees at Camp Small Valley, near Halifax, Dauphin County. The camp...