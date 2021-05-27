Bender’s slam caps Lady Hounds’ District 3 opening round victory over Mechanicsburg, 14-3

MECHANICSBURG — Madisyn Saposnek couldn’t help but remember the last time she faced off against Bishop McDevitt in the seventh inning. Saposnek wouldn’t be denied the win again. Bishop McDevitt led off the seventh with a double, but the runner was thrown out trying to tag on a fly-out to center and move up to third. Another double again put a runner in scoring position, but Saposnek struck out the final batter, delivering Mechanicsburg (14-1, 12-1) the 3-0 win on Tuesday against Bishop McDevitt (16-1, 12-1) and bringing the two teams to a tie in the Mid-Penn’s Keystone Division.