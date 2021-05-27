Bender’s slam caps Lady Hounds’ District 3 opening round victory over Mechanicsburg, 14-3
Greyhound softball star Cierra Bender has made one thing loud and clear during her first varsity season — she is not afraid of the big moment. It was no surprise then that a Lady Greyhound team with Bender in the circle would come out confident and aggressive in their District 3 Class 5A opener Tuesday. The No. 9 seeded Greyhounds pounded out a total 14 runs on 16 hits against the No. 8 seeded Mechanicsburg Wildcats, including a seventh inning grand slam from Bender that put the cap on the Lady ‘Hounds’ big 14-3 victory on the road.www.shipnc.com