Amber-Powered Anti-Aging Serums
Glacyo—Vietnam-born and Vancouver-based natural skincare brand—presents a plethora of self-care products for all genders and skin types. The Amber Extract Anti-Aging Serum is a key offering from the company. The formula contains "the world’s finest anti-aging skincare actives," including 69 Glacial Marine Minerals and Amber Extract. The addition of Ferulic Acid, Hyaluronic Acid, and a synergistic blend of Vitamins C, E, B5 only strengthen the product's anti-aging claims.www.trendhunter.com