Greyhound softball’s Bender, Lindsay recognized by VFW
For the 26th year, the Shippensburg VFW Post 6168 presented a trophy to the Greyhound softball team’s most outstanding offensive and defensive players during the Greyhound Softball Booster Club’s annual softball banquet Friday at the Southampton Junction Pavilion. This year’s recipients are Jess Lindsay and Cierra Bender, who were named Co-Offensive and Co-Defensive Players of the Year. The award was voted on by their teammates.www.shipnc.com