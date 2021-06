The Shippensburg high school baseball team has their eyes on ending a six-year postseason drought after knocking off the Waynesboro Indians Tuesday on the road, 9-4. The Greyhounds’ (9-7, 6-7 Colonial) bats did plenty of damage, recording 9 runs on 10 hits against the play-off caliber Indians (12-4, 10-3 Colonial). The top three hitters in the Shippensburg lineup -- Erby Weller, Tucker Chamberlin and Blake Orndorff -- each had multi-hit games. All three batters finished 2-for-3 with 2 runs scored.