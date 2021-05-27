The aesthetic iPhone trend continues: People really want a pink iPhone 13
Dreams of a bubblegum pink iPhone 13 all started with an Instagram post. Artist and Instagrammer Ali Sayed Ali, who specializes in 3D models and renders (mostly of iPhones), posted a photo back in February showing a very ~aesthetic~ pink iPhone surrounded by what appears to be other pink Apple accessories (AirPods, AirPods Max and an iPhone case). "Should we start seeing these colors more often?" the caption said.www.msn.com