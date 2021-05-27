The aesthetic iPhone trend continues: People really want a pink iPhone 13

Apple’s new iPhone update finally gives people the option to unlock their phone while wearing a mask, without having to enter their passcode.But the feature will only work for those people who have an Apple Watch, since it uses the wearable to ensure that the iPhone has not been stolen.The new feature is introduced in iOS 14.5, the latest software update for iPhone and iPad. It was released alongside updates for the rest of Apple’s platforms, including the operating systems for its Watch and Macs.The most significant new features come in iOS, including the introduction of new anti-tracking tools, a...