Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

The aesthetic iPhone trend continues: People really want a pink iPhone 13

By Karisa Langlo
msn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDreams of a bubblegum pink iPhone 13 all started with an Instagram post. Artist and Instagrammer Ali Sayed Ali, who specializes in 3D models and renders (mostly of iPhones), posted a photo back in February showing a very ~aesthetic~ pink iPhone surrounded by what appears to be other pink Apple accessories (AirPods, AirPods Max and an iPhone case). "Should we start seeing these colors more often?" the caption said.

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Iphone#Iphone Xr#Iphone 5c#Iphone 6s#3d Models#Black Gold#Airpods#Nintendo Switch#Pink Iphone#Trend#Rose Pink#Iphones#3d Models#Throwback Hues#Accessories#Color Names#Rose Gold#Releases#Item#Algorithm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Nintendo
News Break
Instagram
Related
Cell Phonessharecaster.com

If Apple unveils a pink iPhone 13, Twitter will be very happy

It was only a matter of time before the great algorithm in the sky brought millennial pink and iPhone leaks together in capitalist matrimony. On May 5, a Twitter account called Peng Phones created a frenzy when it tweeted a photo of a pink iPhone 13 Pro Max render that looked like it was dreamed up by the same people who brought us “aesthetic” iPhone home screens.
Cell Phonesnewsatw.com

Should you still buy an iPhone 12 or wait for the iPhone 13?

The iPhone 12 has been on sale since last fall, and the new iPhone 13 (or will it be the iPhone 12S?) will arrive as early as September. So does it really make sense to buy an iPhone 12 now? The simple answer is yes. And no. Depending on your specific situation, buying the current model months into its lifespan could work, but with the next version seemingly only a few months away, things get a bit more complicated.
Cell Phonesdigital-photography-school.com

iPhone Live Photos: A Comprehensive Guide

Baked into every iPhone is a neat trick – one that combines the serendipity of photos with the magic of video to produce a Live Photo. These aren’t the same as normal photos, but they’re not exactly videos, either. Live Photos are images that can be edited, adjusted, and shared...
Cell Phones9to5Mac

Best iPhone and iPad multi-device chargers for families

Whether finding a charger in your house is a constant challenge, you want to make a central hub for your family’s devices, or just want to tame a rat’s nest of wires and cables, follow along for a look at some of the best multi-device chargers for families when it comes to iPhone, iPad, MacBooks, and more.
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Independent

iOS 14.5 lets people unlock their iPhone while wearing a mask

Apple’s new iPhone update finally gives people the option to unlock their phone while wearing a mask, without having to enter their passcode.But the feature will only work for those people who have an Apple Watch, since it uses the wearable to ensure that the iPhone has not been stolen.The new feature is introduced in iOS 14.5, the latest software update for iPhone and iPad. It was released alongside updates for the rest of Apple’s platforms, including the operating systems for its Watch and Macs.The most significant new features come in iOS, including the introduction of new anti-tracking tools, a...
Cell Phoneshowtogeek.com

How to Resize or Reduce Photo Size on iPhone and iPad

The editor in the Photos app is quite feature-rich, but you can’t resize photos. Luckily, you can use a shortcut or a third-party app to resize or reduce photo size on iPhone and iPad. Here’s how. Table of Contents:. How to Resize a Photo Using Shortcuts. If you need to...
Cell Phonesinfluencive.com

Get To Know The Latest iPhone Devices

Last November, California-based tech giant Apple released not three, but four iPhone devices. The company has introduced the iPhone 12 Mini, the handier and much smaller device as compared to the regular iPhone 12 and their big brothers iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Let’s take a look...
Cell Phonesidownloadblog.com

How to see battery percentage on iPhone 12 series

With the release of the iPhone X, Apple got rid of the ability to see the battery percentage in the Status bar. Prior to this, a simple toggle was available in the Settings app that allowed one to view the battery percentage next to the battery icon. Don’t worry though,...
Cell Phonesrexweyler.com

How To Copy From An iPhone & Paste To A Mac

Universal Clipboard supports Apple devices up to 9 years old, allowing the transfer of text, photos, and videos with a simple copy and paste action. Apple took one of the most commonly used computer operations, copy and paste, and made it better, allowing owners of an iPhone and a Mac to copy on one device and paste on another. Known as a ‘Universal Clipboard,’ this feature can save a surprisingly large amount of time when compared to emailing or messaging text. This also works from iPod Touch to iPad and every combination of those four types of Apple technology.
Cell Phonesnetworksasia.net

How To Turn Off Apple Iphone 11, Iphone 11 Pro

Her work has been featured on Relationships in the Raw, The Baby Room Publication, Flicker Trust fund and several travel-related sites. Webster holds a Bachelor of Arts in English and also a Master of Arts in mass interaction and media studies, both from San Diego State University. My apple iphone 4 powers-off and also after a number of secs powers-on once more, unless it’s connected in. I’m so thankful and thankful that Opera routed me to your article.
World9to5Mac

iPhone 12 led record smartphone shipments in Japan

The iPhone 12 led record smartphone shipments in Japan in the past 12 months, including a dramatic boost in 5G models. Japan saw a 17% increase in smartphone shipments, and a 40-fold increase in shipments of 5G smartphones. Apple was the clear market leader in 5G phones, accounting for almost...
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

PopSockets and MagSafe are a match made in iPhone heaven

I have a love/hate relationship with the regular PopSocket PopGrip. I love what they do — make my phone easier to hold and use with one hand — but I hate that it had to be stuck to the back of my phone or case. When Apple introduced MagSafe, PopSocket confirmed it was working on a compatible product, and my interest was well and truly piqued. It seemed like a perfect match, as the sticky pad was no longer needed.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Forget iPhone 13 — we want this stunning iPhone SE

Looking at this iPhone SE 3 concept, I'd never have thought the cheaper iPhone could look as good as, or perhaps better, than Apple's flagship phones. Designed by Apple Lab, these renders of a future iPhone SE not only look good but could be accurate to a future model. The design is based on a rumor from displays expert Ross Young of a redesign coming in 2023. That's a long wait to check how accurate Apple Lab's design is, but for now we can appreciate how this is a budget iPhone with the looks to fit in with its premium siblings.
bestgamingpro.com

iPhone 13 rumors are getting people excited. Here’s what we’ve heard

We’re greater than midway between the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, which implies the rumor mill is at full churn. Thus far we have seen numerous rumors, leaks and fairly renders of various credibility. We count on to see Apple unveil the iPhone 13 (or the iPhone 12S, if that is what it is referred to as) at an occasion in September someday.
Cell Phonestechnobezz.com

Vibration Not Working On iPhone – How To Fix It

If you use vibration on your iPhone, and if you are used to it, it may be very frustrating if the iPhone is not vibrating for no apparent reason. You will think that you need to call Apple, but maybe you won’t need professional assistance or service repair. Sometimes, the vibration problem can be fixed just by trying out some simple tricks. We will list a few solutions, and we hope one of them will work for you. Without further ado, let’s see how to fix vibration on iPhone.