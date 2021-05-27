Don’t be shocked if you see pointy objects

So, today we have some green in our field grass and weeds. Thank you, rain. Old Man did start to try to install a sprinkler system; his ability to do work like digging and that sort of thing is very limited due to his spinal column injuries and consequential disability - hence him being here in my way all the time. The fact that he is trying is great; it will take time to do, and then we can put in the patio and grass. I cannot wait to have a nice grassy yard. I mean, if I invite you over for a BBQ, it's not a back yard BBQ, It's a back dirt BBQ at this point because we have no "yard" – though it is currently fenced in and ready.