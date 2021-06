After high school, I’m planning on working and then going to the University of East London’s fine arts program. The application process was actually really easy. I found it through Common App, and the reason why I decided to apply to that school was I felt like I needed a new start. The Bay Area is cool, but I wanted to broaden my horizons and take a chance on something new. I didn’t even think I was going to get in, to be honest. So when I got my acceptance email, it was a bit of a surprise because I totally forgot that I applied. I was like, wow, this is so exciting.