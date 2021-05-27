Cancel
Done deal: North London agency completes purchase of local rival

By Marc da Silva
propertyindustryeye.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquires Estates, an independent north London estate agent with branches in Finchley, Hendon and Mill Hill, has acquired ACR Properties. The deal has significantly boosted the number of properties managed by Squires Estates across North West London and Hertfordshire. With a dedicated office in Borehamwood dealing exclusively with the Lettings...

propertyindustryeye.com
North West
#North London#West London#Property Management#Business Management#Squires Estates#Acr Properties#Squires Estate#Hertfordshire#Borehamwood#Finchley#Branches
