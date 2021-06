In May, average asking rents in Manhattan increased by nearly 12% from the previous month to $4,078, though that number is 1.6% below May 2020 levels. The median rental price for apartments that came with concessions such as free rent was up 8.8%, the report showed, and the amount of free rent that landlords are offering has dwindled by nearly 9% since April from 2.2 free months to two months. In May last year, landlords were only offering 1.5 free months on average.