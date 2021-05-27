Cancel
New property price and rental analytics tool

By Marc da Silva
propertyindustryeye.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAC has launched its new Property Analytics tool for the UK, which it says provides insight, analysis, mapping, and – in the near future – forecasting of house prices and rental yields. The global financial risk, software, and analytics business hopes that the Property Analytics platform appeals to mortgage lenders...

propertyindustryeye.com
#House Prices#Uk#Data Analytics#Business Analytics#Predictive Analytics#Business Software#Rental Prices#Property Analytics#Land Registry#Miac Analytics#Analytics Business#Tool#Rental Indices#Rental Yields#Properties#Proprietary Technology#Forecasting#Mortgage Lenders#Miac Clients#Financial Risk
