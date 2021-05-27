WWI and WWII uniforms added to the Thomas E. McMillan Museum
Atmore native Jack Curtis Lufkin died Feb. 26 at the age of 94, after serving his country and his state and especially loving his family. Lufkin's legacy and the legacy of his father Sewell Mariotte Lufkin, Sr., will continue to live inside the Thomas E. McMillan Museum on the Brewton campus of Coastal Alabama Community College through a gift from the family of Sewell's World War I Army uniform and Jack's World War II Navy uniform.www.tricityledger.com
