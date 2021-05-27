WWI and WWII uniforms added to the Thomas E. McMillan Museum

A WWII buff, I recently unearthed an interesting story about a Scottish soldier who “went full Braveheart” on Nazi soldiers during the war. “Mad Jack” may have donned Scottish bagpipes to fight in WWII, but Sir Tommy Macpherson is memorialized as sporting a kilt while raising Cain with the Scottish commandos. Nicknamed “The Kilted Killer” for his flashy battle attire and relentless tenacity, Macpherson evaded a 30,000-franc bounty placed on his head for whichever German could kill him first. Amazingly, Macpherson made it through the entire war despite the Third Reich’s determination to take him out — even orchestrating the surrender of 23,000 German troops at the Das Reich Headquarters by bluffing that the Royal Air Force would “unleash hell” if they didn’t cooperate. In reality, Macpherson was alone, and the RAF had no idea he was there, but he managed to convince German Gen. Botho Henning Elster to give up his men and vehicles.

