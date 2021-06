Wondering how to watch Mortal Kombat online? It's a lot easier to pull off than the game's fabled Fatality finishers, but you're running out of time to do so. In fact, you'll only be able to stream Mortal Kombat 2021 until May 23. In the US, that means you've got to grab a HBO Max subscription sharpish (the film is exclusive to the streaming service, so you won't be able to see it any other way unless you visit a theater). As for the UK, it's available for view-on-demand at Amazon and in cinemas.