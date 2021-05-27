Cancel
The Fed Keeps Expanding Its Powers, and That's Making Some People Nervous

By Eric Carle
NBC New York
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWall Street increasingly has noticed that the Fed is continuing to expand on its mandate of price control and full employment. Over the past year, the central bank has taken on climate control and ensuring that employment growth is spread evenly through society. The new agenda closely mirrors values espoused...

www.nbcnewyork.com
BusinessCNBC

Treasuries little changed as investors await jobs data

Inflation remains in focus since the release of April's core personal consumption expenditures price index last week, a key measure of inflation, which rose 3.1% — hotter than expected. Investors will be looking to the Federal Reserve's publishing of its Beige Book on Wednesday, ahead of its next Federal Open...
Businessjusticenewsflash.com

A new economic era: is inflation coming back for good?

The December meeting of the Federal Reserve’s most important economic committee was routine. Policymakers agreed that the economy could cope with rising levels of spending “without any strong general upward pressure on prices”. Although prices of a few raw materials were rising sharply, “finished goods have not been subject to...
BusinessFinancial Times

Federal Reserve’s Bullard: US jobs market is tighter than it looks

A senior Federal Reserve official said the US labour market was tighter than it looks, which could accelerate the central bank’s timeframe for removing some monetary stimulus from the economy. In an interview with the Financial Times, James Bullard, president of the St Louis Fed, said that despite data showing...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Fed's Quarles: Still expects inflation jump will be transitory

FILE PHOTO: Randal Quarles, Federal Reserve board member and Vice Chair for Supervision, takes part in a swearing-in ceremony for Chairman Jerome Powell at the Federal Reserve in Washington, U.S., February 5, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein/File Photo. News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim...
Businessaier.org

Inflation Is a Dangerous Way to Get Rid of Debt Burdens

Suppose you lent someone $100, and when they paid you back they only handed you, say, $99 or $80. Would you consider the borrower to have kept his promise and contractual obligation? Or would you think that he had cheated you out of a part of the money you had lent him in good faith? Well, there are those who say that doing so is just fine, if it’s done through price inflation so the borrower repays the lender in depreciated dollars.
Businessmoneyandmarkets.com

The Fed Wanted Inflation — It May Get Stagflation Instead

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell must be ecstatic. He was right. Inflation is back, but it may be stagflation instead. On Friday, the Commerce Department reported core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index rose 3.1% in April. CNBC noted this was because “price pressures built up in the rapidly expanding U.S. economy.”
Businesswallstreetwindow.com

The Federal Reserve’s Ballooning – and Risky – Balance Sheet – Bill Bergman (05/31/2021)

The Fed has embarked on a massive expansionary quest in recent years. In 2020, total Reserve Bank assets rose from $4.2 trillion to $7.4 trillion amidst the pandemic and related government lockdown and fiscal “stimulus” policies. That was roughly three times the extraordinary growth in the consolidated balance sheet for the Reserve Banks in the 2008-2009 financial crisis. And in the latest weekly “H.4.1” release, total assets were up to $7.8 trillion – rising about a hundred billions dollars a month so far this year.
BusinessPosted by
The Conversation UK

Inflation might well keep rising in 2021 - but what happens after that?

The US Federal Reserve has just reassured the markets that it doesn’t expect inflation to get out of hand in the coming months. It comes as concerns about serious inflation damaging the global economy have reached fever pitch, particularly since recent Labor Department data showed that American inflation rose 4.2% over the 12 months ended April – the highest since the global financial crisis of 2007-09. In the euro area, inflation seems certain during the rest of this year to break out above the European Central Bank target of “close to but below 2%”.
BusinessBloomberg

Fed’s Taper Talk Is Pre-Emptive Strike Against Inflation Fears

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. Inflation readings are coming in hotter than Federal Reserve officials expected and could accelerate the timing of when they debate scaling back their massive bond-buying campaign. Fed Vice Chairs Randal Quarles and Richard Clarida...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CORRECTED-TREASURIES-U.S. yields drop after Fed officials vow support to keep policy easy for some time

(Corrects 2nd bullet to flattens instead of steepens.) * U.S. 10-year, 20-year, 30-year fall to two-week lows * U.S. yield curve flattens for 2nd day * U.S. overnight repo rate goes negative lowest since late March By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury long-dated yields fell to two-week lows on Monday, after a few Federal Reserve officials affirmed their support to keep monetary policy accommodative for some time, dampening recent expectations the Fed would reduce bond purchases or flag rate hikes sooner than what it has indicated to the market. The U.S. yield curve flattened for a second straight session on Monday, reflecting the Fed's dovish stance. The spread between U.S. 2-year and 10-year yields slid to 145.20 basis points. Fed Board Governor Lael Brainard, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic in separate remarks all backed the U.S. central bank's current easy monetary policy view. Brainard, for one, said she sees inflation pressures fading, and expects that spikes in prices associated with supply bottlenecks and the reopening of the economy to "subside over time," in line with what Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has said repeatedly over recent weeks. "The Fed is clearly thinking that the inflation we're getting is just temporary and by the time we hit Labor Day, inflation is going to head lower," said Stan Shipley, fixed income strategist at Evercore ISI in New York. "That's why the readings we're going to get for May, June and July are not going to matter a lot on the inflation side and Fed policy." In afternoon trading, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.604% from 1.632% late on Friday. Earlier in the session, 10-year yields fell below 1.60%, the lowest level in roughly two weeks. U.S. 30-year yields were down at 2.3% from Friday's 2.233%. They fell as low as 2.2.287%, the lowest since May 10. TD Securities senior rates strategist Gennadiy Goldberg also pointed to investor worries about potential tapering by the Fed of its monthly bond purchases. In Fed minutes last week, several policymakers said a discussion about reducing the pace of asset purchases would be appropriate "at some point" if the economic recovery continues to gain momentum. "The taper in 2013 didn't go as well as they would have liked. ... So they may do a two-part taper where they taper mortgages and then Treasuries or they convert mortgage buying into Treasury buying," said Jake Remley, principal and senior portfolio manager, at Income Research + Management. "They have other options to announce a taper across the board if they want to, for example, take their foot off the gas on the housing market, which is showing a lot of signs of …starting to have affordability issues with how hot home prices have been over the last six to nine months," he added. The market is also prepping for this week's auction of $183 billion in U.S. 2-year, 5-year and 7-year notes. In money markets, the overnight repo rate dropped below 0% to -0.1%, the lowest level since late March. Excess cash in the financial system, as a result of the Fed's asset purchases, has weighed on short-term rates. May 24 Monday 2:49PM New York / 1849 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0125 0.0127 0.008 Six-month bills 0.0275 0.0279 0.008 Two-year note 99-242/256 0.1534 -0.004 Three-year note 99-200/256 0.324 -0.008 Five-year note 99-184/256 0.8083 -0.020 Seven-year note 99-228/256 1.2665 -0.021 10-year note 100-36/256 1.6097 -0.022 20-year bond 100-148/256 2.214 -0.030 30-year bond 101-128/256 2.3054 -0.028 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.50 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -29.75 0.00 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Ritvik Carvalho in London; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Leslie Adler)