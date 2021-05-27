Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Royal Bank of Canada beats second-quarter profit expectations

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Royal Bank of Canada beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday, driven by strength in its capital markets and wealth management units, and as it released some reserves set aside to cover loan losses. Canada’s largest lender posted net income of C$4 billion ($3.30 billion), or C$2.76...

kdal610.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Bank Of Canada#Toronto#Quarterly Profit#Profit Estimates#Capital Losses#Bank#Reuters#Refinitiv#Net Income#Loan Losses#Wealth Management Units#Loans#Reporting#Bengaluru#Ibes Data#Elevated Provisions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form FWP ROYAL BANK OF CANADA Filed by: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Market Linked Securities – Leveraged Upside Participation to a Cap and Fixed Percentage Buffered Downside Principal at Risk Securities Linked to the ARK Innovation ETF. Final Term Sheet to Pricing Supplement No....
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Price Target to C$19.45

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IPPLF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Inter Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inter Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.
Businessrock947.com

Bank of Canada to taper asset purchases again next quarter – Reuters poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) – The Bank of Canada will taper its asset purchase programme again next quarter and raise interest rates earlier than previously predicted amid expectations for a robust economic recovery after a recent downturn, a Reuters poll showed. In April the BoC became the first among Group of Seven...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Saputo (SAP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Saputo (TSE:SAP) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 3rd. Analysts expect Saputo to post earnings of C$0.40 per share for the quarter. Shares of Saputo stock opened at C$41.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$31.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$39.27. The company has a market cap of C$17.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.02.
Financial Reportsadvisor.ca

Laurentian Bank reports $53.1M profit in Q2, beats expectations

Laurentian Bank Financial Group beat expectations as it reported a second-quarter profit of $53.1 million, up from a profit of $8.9 million a year ago. The Montreal-based bank said Wednesday the profit amounted to $1.15 per diluted share, up from 13 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
Financial Reportsrock947.com

Zoom beats quarterly revenue estimates on steady demand

(Reuters) -Zoom Video Communications Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Tuesday, benefiting from steady demand for its video-conferencing platform as people wary of the pandemic continued school and work from home. Zoom became a household name during the pandemic as businesses and schools switched to its video conferencing platform for...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Toronto-Dominion (TD) Stock Down 1.7% Despite Solid Q2 Earnings

TD - Free Report) second-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Apr 30) adjusted net income of C$3.78 billion ($3.00 billion) increased significantly from the prior-year quarter. Results were aided by a rise in non-interest income. Also, the company recorded a recovery of credit losses in the reported quarter, which was a major positive. However, a decline in net interest income (NII) and higher expenses were the undermining factors. Probably because of the negatives, shares of the company fell 1.7% on the NYSE, following the release late last week.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Interfor (TSE:IFP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Interfor (TSE:IFP) in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$47.00 target price on the stock. IFP has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on...
Businessmodernreaders.com

Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€55.00” Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOSS. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €35.56 ($41.83).
Financial ReportsUS News and World Report

Canopy Sticks to Profit Vow Despite Revenue Miss

(Reuters) -Canopy Growth Corp's chief executive reassured investors that the world's most valuable pot producer is on track to be profitable within a year, shrugging off a slightly weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter performance. The company - which sells a range of products from dried flowers to gummies, to chocolates and drinks mixed...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

CWB has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$38.54.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Isabella Bank Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Dividend

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX:ISBA) today announced its Board of Directors declared a second-quarter cash dividend of $0.27 per common share at its regular meeting on May 26, 2021. The dividend will be payable June 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 28, 2021. Based on ISBA's closing stock price of $23.15 per share as of May 26, 2021, the annualized cash dividend yield is 4.67%.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Separately, Danske started coverage on Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Shares of HNSBF remained flat at $$16.40 during trading on Tuesday. Hansa Biopharma AB has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $17.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31.
Industrykfgo.com

Abbott cuts 2021 profit forecast on lower COVID-19 testing demand

(Reuters) – Abbott Laboratories on Tuesday cut its full-year 2021 profit forecast due to a projected drop in COVID-19 diagnostic testing demand, sending its shares down 4.1% before the bell. “This has been driven by several factors, including significant reductions in cases in the U.S. and other major developed countries,...