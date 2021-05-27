Royal Bank of Canada beats second-quarter profit expectations

CWB has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$38.54.