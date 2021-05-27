Cancel
Raw and Rockin’

By Tom King
rock947.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe continue our look at the music of 50 years ago…. A good live record, and there were many in the 1970’s, should give you a good idea how the particular band or artist would sound if you coughed up the bucks to see them in concert. Not the same of course. Nothing beats the sound and feel of live music. Especially blues-rock when it’s played with high energy. The bass and drums hit you right in the breast bone while the guitar wails and moans and cuts a path across your cerebelum directly to the portion of your brain that says “have a good time”. So today we visit one of those LP’s. It’s guitarist Johnny Winter and his band with “Live-Johnny Winter And”.

