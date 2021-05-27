Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

Boating Safety Tips For Memorial Day Weekend

By Travis Cleven
WNCY
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week is National Safe Boating Week, which is perfect timing as Memorial Day weekend approaches. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wanted to share some safety tips before boaters head to the water for the long holiday weekend. One of the most important tips is to wear a lifejacket.

wncy.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin River#Memorial Day Weekend#Water Safety#Online Safety#Boating Accidents#Boating Incidents#Canoe#Watercraft Crashes#Swimming Skills#This Week#Life Jackets#Wisconsin Waterbodies#Clothing#Speeding#Alcohol#Inattention#Incident Reports#Unseen Dangers#Recklessness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Kayak
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsCitizen Tribune

Fun on our rivers and lakes has begun: Be careful on our waterways

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, 2020 was a concerning year for death on the state’s waterways. From a record-low eight boating fatalities in 2019, last year’s death toll increased four-fold. The 32 deaths in 2020 were the most reported in 37 years. There were also 82 serious injuries...
Lifestylealtaonline.com

Read This Before You Swim in Lake Tahoe

A Lake Tahoe tour company offers a two-hour boat ride (for $69.75) called the M.S. Dixie II Emerald Bay Sightseeing Cruise that promises to share the “fascinating history” of Lake Tahoe. It even throws in a video presentation about “sunken treasures” that are hidden beneath the water’s surface. At no point on this overpriced, boring tour is there mention of the massive prehistoric creature said by some to lurk the depths of the lake.
Payson, AZsports360az.com

On The Rocks – Payson’s Monument Peak Loop Trail

Hey everyone, welcome to On The Rocks! I’m your trail guide, Claudia Faust. Every week I’ll take you on a new adventure as I check hikes, waterfalls, and other outdoor activities off of my Arizona bucket list. This week I’m bringing you along for a very easy hike in Payson,...
Crystal River, FLfloridasportsman.com

Crystal River opening day grouper 6/1/21

Left the FIT ramp at 8am with forum member JTS and his son to catch the outgoing tide. Water was surprisingly clean and not many floating weeds. Bait schools were scarce ? Didn't really see any in 12 - 20'.. Actually trolled some but no takers so anchored and fished...
Sportsbikepacking.com

2021 Pinyons and Pines: Event Recap

Words by Katie Strempke (@katie.strempke) and Andrew Strempke (@strempke), photos by John Schilling (@schillingsworth) Pinyons and Pines is a 300-mile loop from Flagstaff that showcases the beauty of northern Arizona on singletrack, dirt roads, and minimal pavement. There were 53 starters and 26 finishers in this year’s event. It was the year of the singlespeeds, with 4 of 5 of the top finishers riding singlespeed. Andrew won the race overall, and Katie placed third overall and was the first woman to cross the line. We wrote a full ride report on our personal blog, but the post below highlights some of the ways we prepare for a bikepacking race. This is our process for racing, not necessarily having the most fun or pleasant experience. For example, going without sleep can be pretty uncomfortable.
LotteryHampshire Review

Pure Michigan

Heading north to finish out the season is something that my hunting partner, Brandon Martin, and I have been wanting to do for quite a few years. Over the past few weeks, we have deliberated between Michigan, New York and Maine as possible destinations to conclude the 2021 turkey season, and after quite a bit of research, we finally decided to head north of Detroit with hopes of tagging a bird from the upper Midwest.
TravelPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Can You Ride in a Travel Trailer While It’s Being Towed?

It’s hard not to get excited when you’re hitching a camper to your vehicle for an adventure. But sometimes, RVers forget about basic safety rules. It might seem like a fun idea to ride inside a travel trailer while it’s being towed, but it can be dangerous. It might even be illegal in your area.
Violent CrimesPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Three Drunk Men Went Hunting for a Deer

John, Mark, and Todd went hunting, but all three of them made a trip to the bar before they went shooting. Read on to see how these three drunk men shot a deer. John, Mark, and Todd were friends from high school, and as they neared their 30s, they still made an effort to get together and have some fun. One particular weekend their reunion itinerary was made up of driving and shooting.
Boats & Watercraftssky963.com

DNR offers Boating Safety Tips ahead of Memorial Day Holiday

The Memorial Day holiday is just around the corner. So, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources wants everyone to remember a few simple safety measures to ensure you and your loved ones have a great and safe holiday. DNR Law Enforcement Officers will be out on the water checking boating registrations and looking for impaired boaters. Georgia has a zero-tolerance for impaired boating, and if caught you will go to jail. Another important safety issue on the water is the use of life jackets. Georgia law requires there be enough life jackets for everyone on board. Finally, if you’re planning to be out on the water, make sure you keep an eye on the forecast. It’s important you know what to do in the event of a sudden storm. A reminder to parents that it is now law in Georgia that all young people on board your boat that were born after 1998 have a boater education license with them. A free boater education safety course is available online at https://www.boat-ed.com/georgia/